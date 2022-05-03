Dortmund signs Germany defender Schlotterbeck from Freiburg

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck from Bundesliga rival Freiburg for next season on Monday.

Dortmund said the 22-year-old center back signed a contract through June 2027 and will become the club’s second new addition to its defense after fellow international Niklas Süle agreed on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

Schlotterbeck’s signing had been expected. His stand-out performances for Freiburg have helped propel the modest club into the race for Champions League qualification, while it also has a German Cup final against Leipzig on May 21.

“After consultation with all parties involved, I have today decided to announce my move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022. In doing so, I want to provide clarity for SC Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund and myself personally,” Schlotterbeck was quoted as saying in a statement. “It is important for me to be able to fully concentrate on the remaining three games in the season run-in with SC Freiburg, which we hope will be successful.”

The 1.91-meter tall defender has played 53 league and cup games for Freiburg, while he also made 17 appearances in a loan spell at Union Berlin in the 2020-21 season.

“Schlotterbeck is a young German international who has developed really well. His profile fits BVB perfectly,” said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc, who is stepping down at the end of the season after more than 20 years at the club.

Schlotterbeck is following in Zorc’s successor’s footsteps. Sebastian Kehl also joined Dortmund from Freiburg as a 22-year-old Germany international.

“I hope that Dortmund will become a new home for him, just as it was for me back then,” Kehl said. “Nico is not a complete player, but rather one with huge potential.”

Schlotterbeck has made two appearances for Germany.

