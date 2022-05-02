Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/02 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 16 6 .727 _
Toronto 15 8 .652
Tampa Bay 12 10 .545 4
Boston 9 14 .391
Baltimore 8 14 .364 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 9 .591 _
Cleveland 10 12 .455 3
Chicago 8 13 .381
Kansas City 7 13 .350 5
Detroit 7 14 .333
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 8 .652 _
Seattle 12 10 .545
Houston 11 11 .500
Oakland 10 12 .455
Texas 8 14 .364

___

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 9, Boston 5

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Seattle 7, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4

Texas 7, Atlanta 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 7, Oakland 3

Monday's Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 3-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 4-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-2) at Boston (Wacha 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-3) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.