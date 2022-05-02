Indonesian Technology Company, WIR Group to Introduce the Indonesia's Metaverse Prototype



Jakarta, Indonesia - Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2022 - WIR Group (JK: WIRG), an Indonesia-based metaverse technology company from Indonesia, will reveal a prototype of Indonesian metaverse in November 2022, to coincide with the momentum of the 2022 G20 Indonesia Presidency. With a vision to create 'a liveable world of metaverse for everyone', WIR Group is committed to enrich life experiences for individuals, companies, and societies through digital reality solutions covering Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).









Indonesia becomes one of the fast country adopter for Metaverse



The metaverse platform being developed by WIR Group will bridge businesses and consumers. It will be the gateway that lead humans to various digital experiences, and at the same time become a platform that can provide new employment opportunities.





The company has signed a number of MoUs for cross-sector collaboration to join the metaverse, with partners that include Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Negara Indonesia from the financial sector. Most recently, WIR Group signed partnership agreements with various entities including Jakarta Fashion Week (JFW), retail giant Alfamart, FMCG company Kalbe Nutritionals, Indonesian independent music label Sun Eater, property developers Vasanta and Triniti Land, and many others.





WIR Group (WIRG) has officially listed its shares on the Indonesia Stock Exchange on April 4, 2022. Through an IPO, WIR Group released 2.33 billion new shares or 20% of the issued and fully paid capital after the IPO, and an additional 233.7 million shares due to excess orders in the centralized allotment. "The high public enthusiasm for WIR Group, which is reflected in the large number of orders that we received, shows the market's confidence in the company's fundamentals and prospects. We will maintain this trust by continuing to develop innovations to provide technology solutions for businesses in various sectors to help them face the challenges of this borderless digital era," said Michael Budi Wirjatmo, President Director of WIR Group.





Since 2009, WIR Group has completed thousands projects and served clients in over 20 countries including the US, Germany, Spain, Nigeria, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Myanmar. WIR Group has received multiple international acknowledgements and accolades, such as the Excellent Communications Design Apps in the 2020 German Design Award, AR Best Campaign at the Augmented World Expo's 7th Annual Auggie Awards 2015 and 2016 at the Silicon Valley, Innovation 40 from The New Economy London on the London Stock Exchange, and Forbes' Metaverse Tech Companies to Watch in 2022.





WIR Overview:





WIR Group is one of the pioneers in the Southeast Asian Augmented Reality (AR) technology industry that has developed solutions for numerous foreign companies by combining immersive technology such as Virtual Reality (VR) & Artificial Intelligence (AI). In its biggest innovation called the Metaverse Indonesia, WIR Group presents the Metaverse world experience by putting forward elements of local wisdom in Indonesian culture. As the metaverse software technology company from Indonesia, WIR Group plans to introduce the Metaverse Indonesia prototype in November 2022.





WIR Group has the vision to create a liveable world of metaverse for everyone towards the Web 3.0 era.





