Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Czech Republic coach Šilhavý gets contract extension

By Associated Press
2022/05/02 20:38
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 file photo, Czech Republic's head coach Jaroslav Silhavy looks from the bench prior the Euro 2020 group A quali...

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 file photo, Czech Republic's head coach Jaroslav Silhavy looks from the bench prior the Euro 2020 group A quali...

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Šilhavý has been given a contract extension despite the team's failure to reach the World Cup in Qatar.

Czech soccer federation head Petr Fousek said Monday that Šilhavý will remain in charge through 2023 for European Championship qualifying, and his contract will be automatically extended if the Czech Republic qualifies for the 2024 tournament in Germany.

The 60-year-old Šilhavý was hired in 2018 and led the Czech Republic to the quarterfinals of the 2020 European Championship, which was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Czechs also advanced to the top League A in the Nations League but the team failed to advance to one of the playoff finals in European qualifying for the World Cup in March after a 1-0 loss to Sweden in extra time.

“We were pretty disappointed after the playoff in Sweden,” Šilhavý said. “(But) you don’t refuse such a post.”

A former player, Šilhavý was an assistant to Czech Republic coach Karel Bruckner from 2002-08, helping the team reach the semifinals of the 2004 European Championship. He also led Liberec and Slavia Prague to titles in the Czech league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-02 22:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases, a record high
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases, a record high
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten and simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten and simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan