Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple

By Associated Press
2022/05/02 19:03
FIE - This May 21, 2021, photo shows the Apple logo displayed on a Mac Pro desktop computer in New York. Apple on Thursday, April 28, 2022, reported q...

FIE - This May 21, 2021, photo shows the Apple logo displayed on a Mac Pro desktop computer in New York. Apple on Thursday, April 28, 2022, reported q...

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union said Monday it believes Apple abused its dominant position by limiting access to rivals to its mobile payment system Apple Pay.

The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's executive arm, has been investigating the technology company since 2020.

The commission’s preliminary view is that Apple is restricting competition by preventing mobile wallets app developers from accessing the necessary hardware and software on its devices.

“By excluding others from the game, Apple has unfairly shielded its Apple Pay wallets from competition," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said. “If proven, this behavior would amount to abuse of a dominant position, which is illegal under our rules.”

The commission didn't say how big the fines against Apple could be if the charges were ultimately upheld.

The commission said the practice “has an exclusionary effect on competitors and leads to less innovation and less choice for consumers for mobile wallets on iPhones.” The commission said it sent a Statement of Objections to Apple over its practices. It’s a formal step in its investigations into suspected violations of EU antitrust rules.

The case is one of several investigations opened by the European Union against Apple. EU regulators are also looking into whether the company has been violating the bloc’s antitrust laws by distorting competition for music streaming by imposing unfair rules for rival services in its App Store.

Updated : 2022-05-02 20:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases, a record high
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases, a record high
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten and simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten and simplify quarantine process for arrivals