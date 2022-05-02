Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten and simplify quarantine process for arrivals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —In a Facebook post on Monday, public health scholar Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) urged the Taiwanese government to shorten and simplify the quarantine process for people arriving in Taiwan.

Chan, public health professor at National Taiwan University, said in a post titled "It's time to change quarantine measures for arrivals," that the governments of many countries have imposed restrictive measures on their people, including social distancing, suspension of classes and business activities, and restricting international travel, in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

However, these measures have resulted in incomparable global economic loss, disruptions of services provided by private and public sectors, and a negative impact on people’s mental health and well-being in the past two years, especially in women, young people, people with disabilities, low-income households, minorities, and people who have not been able to go home due to strict border controls, he said.

Beginning in 2022, many countries in the world have changed course, deciding to pursue a policy of living with the virus to minimize the economic cost of the pandemic and its impact on people’s mental health. These countries have strived to manage the public health risk instead of pursuing the all-out elimination of the disease, according to the post.

Taiwan is an island nation that thrives on international trade, so international interaction is more important to Taiwan than to many other countries, he continued. As the Taiwanese government considers how to coexist with the virus, it must reflect on adjusting border control measures to achieve preventing the unmitigated spread of the disease and preserving economic prosperity, he went on to say.

One border control measure other countries have taken that Taiwan can consider is allowing people who have had three vaccine shots and tested negative to enter the country, Chan said.

He also pointed out that Taiwan’s 7-day rolling average of confirmed COVID-19 cases per million people is 387, which is slightly higher or about the same as the numbers (between 2 and 415) of countries Taiwan has a trading relationship with. In fact, he said, in the past week, the number of confirmed local cases has been 46-113 times that of imported cases.