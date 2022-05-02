Taiwanese in New Zealand host event promoting Taiwan membership in CPTPP

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese Hwa Hsia Society of New Zealand (HHSNZ) on Saturday (April 30) hosted a promotional event to garner support for Taiwan’s membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Chen Cong-wei (陳琮崴), the HHSNZ chair, called for the global community to back Taiwan in its efforts to join the CPTPP.

Director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Auckland, Chen Yung-shao (陳詠韶), said in a speech that in addition to being known for advocating democracy, freedom, and human rights, Taiwan also has a resilient economy that grew during the pandemic.

Chen Yung-shao mentioned that Taiwan's economic growth rate in 2021 reached 6.45%, the highest in 11 years. She added that exports in March this year reached US$43.5 billion (NT$12.84 trillion), with an annual growth rate of 21.3%.

The TECO director emphasized that Taiwan’s strong economy and desire to join makes it the perfect CPTPP applicant. Additionally, the Legislative Yuan passed the revision of three intellectual property rights laws on April 15, making Taiwan more in line with CPTPP standards, Chen Yung-shao said.

Auckland City Councillor Efeso Collins was also present and expressed support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the regional trade agreement. He also mentioned that Taiwan’s indigenous community has an inseparable, blood relationship with South Pacific Islanders, so he was honored to be able to attend the event.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry previously stated in a budget report that Taiwan will push for inclusion in the trade bloc, as it would drive long-term economic growth for the country while fostering peace and stability in the region. Admission of an additional member to the free trade zone must be agreed upon by all the signatories.