Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwanese in New Zealand host event promoting Taiwan membership in CPTPP

TECO-Auckland director lauds Taiwan's strong economy, adherence to CPTPP standards

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/02 15:23
(Facebook, Taiwanese Hwa Hsia Society of New Zealand photo)

(Facebook, Taiwanese Hwa Hsia Society of New Zealand photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese Hwa Hsia Society of New Zealand (HHSNZ) on Saturday (April 30) hosted a promotional event to garner support for Taiwan’s membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Chen Cong-wei (陳琮崴), the HHSNZ chair, called for the global community to back Taiwan in its efforts to join the CPTPP.

Director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Auckland, Chen Yung-shao (陳詠韶), said in a speech that in addition to being known for advocating democracy, freedom, and human rights, Taiwan also has a resilient economy that grew during the pandemic.

Chen Yung-shao mentioned that Taiwan's economic growth rate in 2021 reached 6.45%, the highest in 11 years. She added that exports in March this year reached US$43.5 billion (NT$12.84 trillion), with an annual growth rate of 21.3%.

The TECO director emphasized that Taiwan’s strong economy and desire to join makes it the perfect CPTPP applicant. Additionally, the Legislative Yuan passed the revision of three intellectual property rights laws on April 15, making Taiwan more in line with CPTPP standards, Chen Yung-shao said.

Auckland City Councillor Efeso Collins was also present and expressed support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the regional trade agreement. He also mentioned that Taiwan’s indigenous community has an inseparable, blood relationship with South Pacific Islanders, so he was honored to be able to attend the event.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry previously stated in a budget report that Taiwan will push for inclusion in the trade bloc, as it would drive long-term economic growth for the country while fostering peace and stability in the region. Admission of an additional member to the free trade zone must be agreed upon by all the signatories.
Taiwan
CPTPP
Taiwanese Hwa Hsia Society of New Zealand

RELATED ARTICLES

Overseas Taiwanese in San Francisco raise WHA participation issue with speedboat
Overseas Taiwanese in San Francisco raise WHA participation issue with speedboat
2022/05/01 18:05
Czech foreign minister thanks Taiwan for donating to Czech Red Cross
Czech foreign minister thanks Taiwan for donating to Czech Red Cross
2022/05/01 15:36
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines prime minister supports closer ties with Taiwan
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines prime minister supports closer ties with Taiwan
2022/05/01 13:08
Taiwan provides financial, humanitarian aid to Somaliland following market blaze
Taiwan provides financial, humanitarian aid to Somaliland following market blaze
2022/05/01 10:35
Taiwan donates US$1 million to Latvia for Ukrainian refugee aid
Taiwan donates US$1 million to Latvia for Ukrainian refugee aid
2022/04/30 20:29

Updated : 2022-05-02 15:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan to limit PCR tests to those with positive rapid COVID test result
Taiwan to limit PCR tests to those with positive rapid COVID test result
Entire Southern Cross-Island Highway of Taiwan opens Sunday after 13 years
Entire Southern Cross-Island Highway of Taiwan opens Sunday after 13 years