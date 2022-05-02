Alexa
Taiwan reports 17,801 local COVID cases, a record high

57 imported cases also confirmed

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/02 14:28
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (May 2) announced 17,858 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 17,801 are local — a new high — along with 57 imported, and three deaths.

Among the 17,801 local cases, 14 are moderate and seven are severe, including three deaths, according to the CECC. Among the three reported deaths, one was male and two were female between the age of 70 and 100, and all three had a history of chronic illness. They were confirmed to have contracted COVID between April 20 and April 26 and died on April 27 and April 28.

The CECC said the local cases include 8,623 males and 9,167 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 11 local cases are still under investigation.

The imported cases include 30 males and 27 females. They range in age from under five to 90 and arrived between March 10 and Sunday (May 1). The origins of the imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 150,808 cases of COVID-19, including 11,443 imported ones, while 871 people have succumbed to the disease.
