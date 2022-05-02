Alexa
Los Angeles FC 2, Minnesota 0

By Associated Press
2022/05/02 12:32
Minnesota 0 0 0
Los Angeles FC 0 2 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Hollingshead, 3 (Musovski), 83rd minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Cifuentes, 2 (Palacios), 90th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Tyler Miller; Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Dibassy, Minnesota, 69th; Arriaga, Minnesota, 85th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Chris Elliott, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Ricardo Fierro.

A_22,010.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Oniel Fisher, Kemar Lawrence; Kervin Arriaga, Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso; Abu Danladi (Luis Amarilla, 65th), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Franco Fragapane, 65th), Joseph Rosales (Adrien Hunou, 87th).

Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Franco Escobar (Ryan Hollingshead, 74th), Mamadou Fall, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios; Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sanchez; Cristian Arango, Latif Blessing (Jose Cifuentes, 63rd), Kwadwo Opoku (Danny Musovski, 63rd), Carlos Vela (Francisco Ginella, 88th).

Updated : 2022-05-02 14:28 GMT+08:00

