Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Australia, New Zealand to meet in mid-week test in Melbourne

By Associated Press
2022/05/02 11:04
Australia, New Zealand to meet in mid-week test in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia and New Zealand will meet in a mid-week Bledisloe Cup test for the first time in almost three decades when the Wallabies host the All Blacks on Sept. 15 in Melbourne.

The match will be played on a Thursday night because of a crowded sports schedule at a time when the Australian Football League and National Rugby League finals are underway.

The second test in the annual Bledisloe Cup series will be played on Sept. 24 in Auckland.

Australia and New Zealand haven’t met in a mid-week test since the Wallabies won 20-16 in Sydney on a Wednesday night in August 1994.

Rugby Australia is spreading its home games around the mainland state capitals in 2022, with tests against England in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney in July, followed by Rugby Championship tests against South Africa in Adelaide on Aug. 27 and in New South Wales on Sept. 3 and the Bledisloe Cup encounter in Melbourne.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-02 12:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan to limit PCR tests to those with positive rapid COVID test result
Taiwan to limit PCR tests to those with positive rapid COVID test result
Taiwan postpones Hong Kong permanent residency amid national security concerns
Taiwan postpones Hong Kong permanent residency amid national security concerns