Foreign minister says Taiwan prepared to defend itself in conflict with China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is prepared to defend itself against China, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said during an interview with CNN on Sunday (May 1).

Speaking with Fareed Zakaria on The Global Public Square, Wu said Taiwanese are “ready and prepared” to defend themselves. He urged the U.S. and other nations to provide Taiwan with defensive weapons and to back it on the international stage.

“Give us something for us to defend ourselves. And speak out in support for Taiwan so that we feel that we are not alone in fighting for ourselves,” Wu said.

He pointed out that the Ukrainians have been successful at countering Russia’s invasion because of a strong sense of determination and effective use of asymmetric warfare and civil defense. In light of this, Taiwan has been working to instill in its military the will to fight and improve the mobilization capabilities of its reserve forces, he said.

In the past year, China has dispatched almost 1,000 military aircraft near Taiwan and engaged in misinformation campaigns, cyberwarfare, and cognitive warfare to divide Taiwanese society, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

The foreign minister said China's authoritarian expansion in the Indo-Pacific region and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have awakened democracies around the world and made them realize the importance of Taiwan. “There’s a growing awareness in the international community to care about the situation Taiwan is in,” Wu said.

“They know that if there’s going to be a war in Taiwan, it’s going to be a disaster for the rest of the world.”

Wu said the country has made every effort to gain the support of like-minded nations and that “democracies are united more than ever against authoritarianism.” He mentioned that multiple countries, including the U.S., Japan, Germany, the U.K., and France have all stressed the importance of Taiwan Strait peace and updated their Indo-Pacific strategies.

Many European countries have also sent parliamentary delegations to Taiwan, which shows the region is paying close attention to Taiwan and taking concrete actions to support the East Asian democracy, he said.

The foreign minister said Taiwan-U.S. relations are “rock solid,” as demonstrated by the delegation of former senior American defense and security officials that visited Taiwan immediately after the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia war. He said the U.S. will continue to sell arms to Taiwan to ensure its defense capability is sufficient.

Wu emphasized that Taiwan is on the front line of authoritarian expansionism and will do its best to stand up for democracy.