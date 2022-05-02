Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Luis Arraez, Twins agree at $2,125,000, avoid arbitration

By Associated Press
2022/05/02 08:58
Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez hits an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, i...
Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez throws out Detroit Tigers' Javier Schoop on a ground ball during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wedne...

Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez hits an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, i...

Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez throws out Detroit Tigers' Javier Schoop on a ground ball during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wedne...

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins agreed Sunday to a one-year contract worth $2,125,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for June 10.

The agreement for the infielder/outfielder was at the midpoint of the $2.4 million he had asked for and the $1.85 million the Twins had offered. He can earn an additional $75,000 in roster bonuses: $37,500 each fr 152 and 157 days on the active roster.

Arraez is hitting .299 with one home run and seven RBIs in 21 games this season. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $611,000 last year, when he batted .294 with two homers and 42 RBIs.

Twenty players remain scheduled for arbitration hearings, which run through June 24. Hearings before three-person panels usually take place in February but were delayed this year because of Major League Baseball's lockout.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-02 11:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan to limit PCR tests to those with positive rapid COVID test result
Taiwan to limit PCR tests to those with positive rapid COVID test result
Taiwan postpones Hong Kong permanent residency amid national security concerns
Taiwan postpones Hong Kong permanent residency amid national security concerns