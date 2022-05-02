Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Finland almost certainly to apply for NATO membership, says Swedish Foreign Minister Source

By REUTERS
2022/05/02 09:32
People wave Ukrainian flags as they take part in an ecumenical prayer moment for Ukraine and for world peace at the Senate Square by Helsinki Cathedra...

People wave Ukrainian flags as they take part in an ecumenical prayer moment for Ukraine and for world peace at the Senate Square by Helsinki Cathedra...

Finland will almost certainly apply for membership in NATO, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde told Swedish television on Sunday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced both Sweden and its eastern neighbour Finland to review beliefs that military neutrality is the best means of ensuring national security.

"We know more or less that they (Finland) will apply for NATO membership. And that changes the whole balance... If one of our countries join, we know that tensions would increase," Linde told public broadcaster SVT.

Asked whether she thinks Finland will join NATO, Linde said:

"I think you can say that quite surely."

Both Sweden and Finland are expected to make a decision on whether to join the military alliance in the coming weeks. Read full story

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday that he hoped Finland and Sweden would make similar decisions at the same time. Read full story

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Diane Craft)
NATO
Finland

RELATED ARTICLES

Foreign ministry thanks UK foreign secretary for highlighting importance of Taiwan's defense
Foreign ministry thanks UK foreign secretary for highlighting importance of Taiwan's defense
2022/04/28 16:15
NATO should also defend Taiwan: UK foreign secretary
NATO should also defend Taiwan: UK foreign secretary
2022/04/28 11:28
Finland, Sweden set to join NATO as soon as summer - The Times
Finland, Sweden set to join NATO as soon as summer - The Times
2022/04/11 13:00
NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg
NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg
2022/04/10 12:16
Talent shortage in Taiwan a result of misguided policy: Industry players
Talent shortage in Taiwan a result of misguided policy: Industry players
2022/03/23 11:11