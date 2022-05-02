Hernandez 5 RBIs, Soto 3 hits, Gray excels, Nats top Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yadiel Hernandez drove in a career-high five runs with three hits as the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 11-5 on Sunday.

Juan Soto also had three hits and scored three times for the Nationals. Washington's Lucius Fox got his first two hits in the majors after beginning his career 0 for 20.

Josiah Gray (3-2) allowed one hit in six innings, working around four walks while striking out three. The right-hander, part of the trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers at the deadline last season, didn’t allow a hit until Jason Krizan’s two-out single in the fifth.

Hernandez, who had seven RBIs through Washington’s first 23 games, hit a two-run single in the first inning when the Nationals scored five runs – four unearned – and took advantage of a costly error and Alex Cobb’s wildness.

After the Giants scored five times off Washington’s bullpen in the seventh to cut the Nationals lead to 8-5, Hernandez lined a three-run double off Jake McGee in the eighth.

Cobb (1-1), who was activated off the injured list before the game, couldn’t get on track. He allowed Hernandez’s single, walked three of the next five and was called for a balk with the bases loaded.

Mike Ford, claimed by the Giants off waivers Saturday after being designated for assignment by the Mariners, had a two-run single in the seventh.

MAKING MEMORIES

Krizan’s single off Gray was the first of his career and came in front of his wife and young child, who were in the stands. The rookie outfielder was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas when the Giants placed first baseman Brandon Belt on the COVID-19 list.

GLOVE WORK

Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco took a hit away from Wilmer Flores in the first inning when he chased a grounder into foul territory, leaped and made a strong throw back across his body to first baseman Josh Bell.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross will both face hitters this week at the team’s facilities in West Palm Beach, Florida, an important step in the rehabilitation for both right-handers. Strasburg, who has made seven starts since signing a $245 million, seven-year contract after being the World Series MVP in 2019, is trying to work his way back from thoracic outlet surgery. Ross underwent surgery to remove bone spurs in his right elbow in March.

Giants: Cobb missed 12 games with an adductor strain. RHP Kervin Castro was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento to make room.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (1-2, 6.00 ERA) starts against the Rockies for the first time since 2018 in the opener of a three-game series in Colorado on Tuesday.

Giants: Carlos Rodón (3-0, 1.17) faces the Dodgers and Julio Urías (1-1, 2.50) in a matchup of left-handers Tuesday in Los Angeles.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports