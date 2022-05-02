Alexa
Dodgers beat Tigers 6-3; Cabrera hits 503rd homer

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/02 07:37
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Phil Bickford, left, watches along with catcher W...
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Sunday, ...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, left, scores on a double by Cody Bellinger as Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart takes a late throw during the ...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the eighth inning of a basebal...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith, right, hits an RBI single as Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, left, and catcher Tucker Barnhart wat...
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario gestures as he heads to first after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the L...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera heads to second after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Do...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on a fielding error on a hit by Gavin Lux during the six...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Sunday, overcoming Miguel Cabrera's 503rd career home run and his first this season.

Cabrera hit a two-run homer off reliever Phil Bickford in the eighth inning to help the Tigers avoid the shutout. Cabrera, who got his 3,000th career hit last week, tied George Brett for 18th in major league history with 1,119 extra-base hits.

Freddie Freeman had a pair of hits and drove in one run, and Mookie Betts scored two runs to help the Dodgers win the series.

Buehler (3-1), who threw his first career shutout in his last outing, needed 23 pitches to get through the first inning. He pitched with a lot of traffic on the bases, but always got out of jams. He scattered six hits and struck out five and walked one. He faced 15 batters through the first three innings, six over the minimum, but retired the side in the fourth and fifth innings.

Dodgers pitchers combined to strike out 13 batters. Alex Vesia fanned the side in the seventh, and Bickford did the same in the eighth despite giving up Cabrera's homer.

Craig Kimbrel earned his fourth save of the year when he entered with a runner on second and one out in the ninth. He got Eric Haase to ground out, but walked Javier Baez to send the tying run to the plate. Austin Meadows popped up to third base to end it.

Jeimer Candelario hit a solo home run off Justin Bruihl in the ninth for the Tigers, who trailed 6-0 through seven innings and have lost seven of their last eight games.

Detroit starter Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2) allowed eight hits and gave up six runs, four earned, in 5 2/3 innings and was hurt by two errors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Robbie Grossman was hit by a pitch from Buehler in the second inning and left with a bruised right hand. Trainers came out to look at him, and he stayed in to run the bases but then came out of the game.

Dodgers: RHP Tommy Kahnle was activated off the 10-day injured list and LHP Garrett Cleavinger was optioned.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Michael Pineda (1-1, 3.60 ERA) makes his third start of the season in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. After a season-opening start in which he pitched five scoreless innings against the Yankees, Pineda allowed four earned runs (on three home runs) at Minnesota in a 5-0 loss.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias (1-1, 2.50 ERA) faces the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Urias has allowed one or fewer runs in three of his four starts. He’s struck out 15 but also walked eight

Updated : 2022-05-02 09:53 GMT+08:00

