Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nashville earns 1-1 draw with Philadelphia in grand opening

By Associated Press
2022/05/02 06:36
Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl (19) is defended by Philadelphia Union's Leon Flach (31) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, May 1,...
Fans greet Nashville SC players as they take the field at Geodis Park before an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union Sunday, May 1, 2022, i...
Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) leaps over Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (3) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, ...
Fans watch in Geodis Park during an MLS soccer match between Nashville SC and the Philadelphia Union Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The matc...
Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman, left, and Philadelphia Union forward Julián Carranza battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS socce...
Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong, left, and Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott, right, chase down the ball during the first half of an MLS socce...
Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl, left, reacts to a missed shot during the first half of an MLS soccer match between Nashville SC and the Philadelphi...
Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) dribbles against Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunda...

Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl (19) is defended by Philadelphia Union's Leon Flach (31) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, May 1,...

Fans greet Nashville SC players as they take the field at Geodis Park before an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union Sunday, May 1, 2022, i...

Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) leaps over Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (3) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, ...

Fans watch in Geodis Park during an MLS soccer match between Nashville SC and the Philadelphia Union Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The matc...

Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman, left, and Philadelphia Union forward Julián Carranza battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS socce...

Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong, left, and Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott, right, chase down the ball during the first half of an MLS socce...

Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl, left, reacts to a missed shot during the first half of an MLS soccer match between Nashville SC and the Philadelphi...

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) dribbles against Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunda...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Randall Leal scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute and Nashville SC opened GEODIS Park and gained a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union in MLS action on Sunday.

The tie extended Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 20 — the seventh longest run in league history. Nashville (3-3-3) was unbeaten in its last 19 matches at Nissan Stadium. The new park — with a seating capacity of 30,000 — is the largest soccer-only venue in this country and Canada. Nashville opened the season with eight straight matches on the road.

The Union (5-1-3), who entered play atop the Eastern Conference standings, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute on a goal by Mikael Uhre.

Leal scored the equalizer after Philadelphia's Jose Martinez was called for a handball in the box on Nashville's 12th corner kick of the match.

Nashville outshot the Union 13-9 with a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.

Joe Willis saved four of the five shots he faced for Nashville. Andre Blake had five saves for the Union.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-05-02 08:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Taiwan postpones Hong Kong permanent residency amid national security concerns
Taiwan postpones Hong Kong permanent residency amid national security concerns
Taiwan to limit PCR tests to those with positive rapid COVID test result
Taiwan to limit PCR tests to those with positive rapid COVID test result