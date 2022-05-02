Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Musgrove pitches Padres past Pirates 5-2

By ALAN SAUNDERS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/02 06:14
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Sunday,...
Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel makes a diving catch on a fly ball hit by San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer during the sixth inning of a basebal...
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Sunda...
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin stands in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sund...
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, right, singles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller, driving in a run, during the third inning of a b...

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Sunday,...

Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel makes a diving catch on a fly ball hit by San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer during the sixth inning of a basebal...

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Sunda...

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin stands in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sund...

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, right, singles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller, driving in a run, during the third inning of a b...

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove struck out eight over seven solid innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 Sunday.

The game was Musgrove’s second with the Padres at PNC Park since being traded from Pittsburgh to San Diego after the 2020 season. He pitched three years for the Pirates.

Musgrove (4-0) looked comfortable in his old stomping grounds, scattering seven hits while allowing just one run.

Manny Machado hit an RBI single in the third off Mitch Keller (0-4) to put the Padres in the lead. The RBI was his team-leading 16th of the season.

Trent Grisham hit a two-run single after shortstop Cole Tucker's two-out throwing error in the seventh.

Roberto Pérez hit an RBI single in the seventh and the Pirates loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth, but got only a sacrifice fly by Michael Chavis.

In the Padres ninth, Abrams had a sacrifice fly and Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI single. Abrams also doubled and singled.

Taylor Rogers struck out two for his ninth save.

Padres manager Bob Melvin was ejected before the start of the eighth inning.

Keller allowed one run on five hits over six innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk. His ERA dropped from 6.62 to 5.32.

Keller's six-inning start was the longest by any Pittsburgh pitcher this season. The Pirates have not had a starting pitcher earn a win in 22 consecutive games to the start the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: LHP Anthony Banda (illness) threw a simulated game and should be able to return from the 10-day IL when eligible May 3, general manager Ben Cherington said.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Mike Clevinger will make his first start since Sept. 23, 2020, in Cleveland on Tuesday. Clevinger missed all of 2021 after Tommy John surgery.

 Pirates: RHP Bryse Wilson (0-0, 4.70) will begin a two-game series in Detroit on Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-02 08:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Taiwan postpones Hong Kong permanent residency amid national security concerns
Taiwan postpones Hong Kong permanent residency amid national security concerns
Taiwan to limit PCR tests to those with positive rapid COVID test result
Taiwan to limit PCR tests to those with positive rapid COVID test result