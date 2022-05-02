Musgrove pitches Padres past Pirates 5-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove struck out eight over seven solid innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 Sunday.

The game was Musgrove’s second with the Padres at PNC Park since being traded from Pittsburgh to San Diego after the 2020 season. He pitched three years for the Pirates.

Musgrove (4-0) looked comfortable in his old stomping grounds, scattering seven hits while allowing just one run.

Manny Machado hit an RBI single in the third off Mitch Keller (0-4) to put the Padres in the lead. The RBI was his team-leading 16th of the season.

Trent Grisham hit a two-run single after shortstop Cole Tucker's two-out throwing error in the seventh.

Roberto Pérez hit an RBI single in the seventh and the Pirates loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth, but got only a sacrifice fly by Michael Chavis.

In the Padres ninth, Abrams had a sacrifice fly and Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI single. Abrams also doubled and singled.

Taylor Rogers struck out two for his ninth save.

Padres manager Bob Melvin was ejected before the start of the eighth inning.

Keller allowed one run on five hits over six innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk. His ERA dropped from 6.62 to 5.32.

Keller's six-inning start was the longest by any Pittsburgh pitcher this season. The Pirates have not had a starting pitcher earn a win in 22 consecutive games to the start the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: LHP Anthony Banda (illness) threw a simulated game and should be able to return from the 10-day IL when eligible May 3, general manager Ben Cherington said.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Mike Clevinger will make his first start since Sept. 23, 2020, in Cleveland on Tuesday. Clevinger missed all of 2021 after Tommy John surgery.

Pirates: RHP Bryse Wilson (0-0, 4.70) will begin a two-game series in Detroit on Tuesday.

