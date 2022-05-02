Connor scores 47th, Jets rally for 4-3 win over Kraken

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored his 47th goal of the season at 9:05 of the third period to rally the Winnipeg Jets to a season-ending 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Morgan Barron, Blake Wheeler and Dominic Toninato also scored for Winnipeg (39-32-11), which missed the playoffs but finished the season with a perfect four-game homestand. Eric Comrie made 27 saves.

Alex Wennberg had a goal and an assist for Seattle (27-49-6), and Daniel Sprong and Riley Sheahan also scored. Chris Driedger stopped 23 shots.

The game was rescheduled following a storm in Winnipeg last month. It was the only one on the schedule and came two days after the rest of the league wrapped up the regular season.

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first but Seattle went ahead 3-1 entering the third.

Wenneberg began the Kraken's scoring with his 11th of the season 22 seconds into a power play at 5:55 of the second.

Sprong made it 2-1 at 12:24 with a shot that beat Comrie to the glove side. Sheahan’s goal followed 55 seconds later for a two-goal lead.

Winnipeg then broke through with three goals early in the third.

Jets center Paul Stastny recorded his 800th career point when he won a faceoff and got the puck back to Wheeler, who sent a one-timer past Driedger at 4:49. It marked the fourth straight game that Wheeler had scored.

Toninato tied it 3-3 at 7:16, with Barron earning an assist.

Connor then got the go-ahead goal less than two minutes later.

Barron scored his second goal of the season 3:47 into the game to give the Jets the 1-0 lead.