Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Late scoring burst sends NYCFC to 3-0 victory over San Jose

By Associated Press
2022/05/02 04:01
Late scoring burst sends NYCFC to 3-0 victory over San Jose

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City FC broke a scoreless tie with a three-goal outburst late in the second half and Sean Johnson had three saves in a 3-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS action on Sunday.

Keaton Parks scored the first goal for NYCFC (4-3-1) in the 74th minute on a give-and-go with Talles Magno. Gabriel Pereira notched the second goal from inside the box four minutes later. Chris Gloster capped the scoring when he took an overhead pass and beat San Jose keeper JT Marcinkowski to the left side in the 88th minute.

NYCFC outshot the Earthquakes (1-5-3) 24-11 with a commanding 11-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Marcinkowski finished with eight saves.

NYCFC has scored 14 goals in its last three matches.

The Earthquakes fell to 0-4-0 all-time at Yankee Stadium.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-05-02 05:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan reports ADIZ intrusions by 2 Chinese Su-30 jets
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan postpones Hong Kong permanent residency amid national security concerns
Taiwan postpones Hong Kong permanent residency amid national security concerns
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC
Taiwan to limit PCR tests to those with positive rapid COVID test result
Taiwan to limit PCR tests to those with positive rapid COVID test result