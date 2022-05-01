American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|6
|.714
|_
|Toronto
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|Boston
|9
|13
|.409
|6½
|Baltimore
|7
|14
|.333
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|12
|9
|.571
|_
|Cleveland
|9
|12
|.429
|3
|Chicago
|8
|12
|.400
|3½
|Kansas City
|7
|12
|.368
|4
|Detroit
|7
|13
|.350
|4½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|14
|8
|.636
|_
|Houston
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Seattle
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Oakland
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Texas
|7
|14
|.333
|6½
___
Toronto 2, Houston 1
Cleveland 3, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 1
Miami 3, Seattle 1
Texas 3, Atlanta 1
Baltimore 2, Boston 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0
Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 4:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.