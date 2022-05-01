NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Florida
|82
|58
|18
|6
|122
|340
|246
|34-7-0
|24-11-6
|19-5-2
|y-Carolina
|82
|54
|20
|8
|116
|278
|202
|29-8-4
|25-12-4
|17-8-1
|x-Toronto
|82
|54
|21
|7
|115
|315
|253
|31-8-2
|23-13-5
|16-8-2
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|82
|52
|24
|6
|110
|254
|207
|27-10-4
|25-14-2
|16-9-1
|x-Tampa Bay
|82
|51
|23
|8
|110
|287
|233
|27-8-6
|24-15-2
|15-8-3
|x-Boston
|82
|51
|26
|5
|107
|255
|220
|26-13-2
|25-13-3
|18-7-1
|x-Pittsburgh
|82
|46
|25
|11
|103
|272
|229
|23-13-5
|23-12-6
|14-9-3
|x-Washington
|82
|44
|26
|12
|100
|275
|245
|19-16-6
|25-10-6
|16-9-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|82
|37
|35
|10
|84
|231
|237
|20-16-5
|17-19-5
|15-9-2
|Columbus
|82
|37
|38
|7
|81
|262
|300
|21-15-5
|16-23-2
|9-17-0
|Buffalo
|82
|32
|39
|11
|75
|232
|290
|17-18-6
|15-21-5
|8-14-4
|Detroit
|82
|32
|40
|10
|74
|230
|312
|18-16-7
|14-24-3
|8-15-3
|Ottawa
|82
|33
|42
|7
|73
|227
|266
|15-22-4
|18-20-3
|11-12-3
|New Jersey
|82
|27
|46
|9
|63
|248
|307
|16-20-5
|11-26-4
|9-14-3
|Philadelphia
|82
|25
|46
|11
|61
|211
|298
|14-21-6
|11-25-5
|8-14-4
|Montreal
|82
|22
|49
|11
|55
|221
|319
|11-26-4
|11-23-7
|9-14-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Colorado
|82
|56
|19
|7
|119
|312
|234
|32-5-4
|24-14-3
|15-7-4
|x-Minnesota
|82
|53
|22
|7
|113
|310
|253
|31-8-2
|22-14-5
|13-10-3
|y-Calgary
|82
|50
|21
|11
|111
|293
|208
|25-9-7
|25-12-4
|16-8-2
|x-St. Louis
|82
|49
|22
|11
|109
|311
|242
|26-10-5
|23-12-6
|17-6-3
|x-Edmonton
|82
|49
|27
|6
|104
|290
|252
|28-12-1
|21-15-5
|21-5-0
|x-Los Angeles
|82
|44
|27
|11
|99
|239
|236
|21-16-4
|23-11-7
|12-10-4
|x-Dallas
|82
|46
|30
|6
|98
|238
|246
|27-10-4
|19-20-2
|14-8-4
|x-Nashville
|82
|45
|30
|7
|97
|266
|252
|25-14-2
|20-16-5
|16-8-2
|Vegas
|82
|43
|31
|8
|94
|266
|248
|22-15-4
|21-16-4
|16-7-3
|Vancouver
|82
|40
|30
|12
|92
|249
|236
|20-14-7
|20-16-5
|13-6-7
|Winnipeg
|81
|38
|32
|11
|87
|248
|254
|22-15-3
|16-17-8
|14-6-6
|San Jose
|82
|32
|37
|13
|77
|214
|264
|18-18-5
|14-19-8
|9-12-5
|Anaheim
|82
|31
|37
|14
|76
|232
|271
|17-19-5
|14-18-9
|11-12-3
|Chicago
|82
|28
|42
|12
|68
|219
|291
|14-21-6
|14-21-6
|5-15-6
|Seattle
|81
|27
|48
|6
|60
|213
|281
|16-22-3
|11-26-3
|6-20-0
|Arizona
|82
|25
|50
|7
|57
|207
|313
|11-27-3
|14-23-4
|10-12-4
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
No games scheduled
Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)