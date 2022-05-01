Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/01 22:02
Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 15 6 .714 _
Toronto 14 8 .636
Tampa Bay 12 9 .571 3
Boston 9 13 .409
Baltimore 7 14 .333 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 12 9 .571 _
Cleveland 9 12 .429 3
Chicago 8 12 .400
Kansas City 7 12 .368 4
Detroit 7 13 .350
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 8 .636 _
Houston 11 10 .524
Seattle 11 10 .524
Oakland 10 11 .476
Texas 7 14 .333

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 15 7 .682 _
Miami 12 8 .600 2
Philadelphia 11 11 .500 4
Atlanta 10 12 .455 5
Washington 7 16 .304
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 7 .682 _
St. Louis 11 9 .550 3
Pittsburgh 9 12 .429
Chicago 8 13 .381
Cincinnati 3 18 .143 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 14 7 .667 _
Los Angeles 13 7 .650 ½
San Diego 14 8 .636 ½
Colorado 12 9 .571 2
Arizona 10 12 .455

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Toronto 2, Houston 1

Cleveland 3, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 1

Miami 3, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 2, Boston 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0

Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 4:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Arizona 2, St. Louis 0

San Francisco 9, Washington 3

Miami 3, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 6, 10 innings

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 4:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Miami (López 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-01 23:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Former Taiwan VP speaks out against 'exaggerated' COVID predictions
Former Taiwan VP speaks out against 'exaggerated' COVID predictions
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31