NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 1 0 0 3 3 0 ANGEL CITY FC 1 0 0 3 2 1 Chicago 1 0 0 3 2 1 Gotham FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 OL Reign 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 1 0 0 1 2 Louisville 0 1 0 0 1 2 Kansas City 0 1 0 0 0 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 29

Angel City FC 2, North Carolina 1

Saturday, April 30

Portland 3, Kansas City 0

Chicago 2, Louisville 1

Sunday, May 1

OL Reign at Washington, 5 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Houston, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Gotham FC at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Houston at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Louisville at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.