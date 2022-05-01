Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/01 22:05
NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 1 0 0 3 3 0
ANGEL CITY FC 1 0 0 3 2 1
Chicago 1 0 0 3 2 1
Gotham FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0
OL Reign 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Carolina 0 1 0 0 1 2
Louisville 0 1 0 0 1 2
Kansas City 0 1 0 0 0 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 29

Angel City FC 2, North Carolina 1

Saturday, April 30

Portland 3, Kansas City 0

Chicago 2, Louisville 1

Sunday, May 1

OL Reign at Washington, 5 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Houston, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Gotham FC at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Houston at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Louisville at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-01 23:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Former Taiwan VP speaks out against 'exaggerated' COVID predictions
Former Taiwan VP speaks out against 'exaggerated' COVID predictions
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31