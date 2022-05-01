|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|34
|26
|5
|3
|84
|21
|83
|Liverpool
|34
|25
|7
|2
|86
|22
|82
|Chelsea
|33
|19
|9
|5
|68
|28
|66
|Arsenal
|33
|19
|3
|11
|52
|40
|60
|Tottenham
|33
|18
|4
|11
|56
|38
|58
|Man United
|35
|15
|10
|10
|54
|52
|55
|West Ham
|34
|15
|7
|12
|52
|44
|52
|Wolverhampton
|34
|15
|4
|15
|33
|32
|49
|Brighton
|35
|10
|14
|11
|34
|42
|44
|Newcastle
|35
|11
|10
|14
|40
|56
|43
|Leicester
|32
|11
|9
|12
|47
|51
|42
|Crystal Palace
|34
|9
|14
|11
|45
|42
|41
|Aston Villa
|33
|12
|4
|17
|44
|46
|40
|Brentford
|34
|11
|7
|16
|41
|49
|40
|Southampton
|35
|9
|13
|13
|41
|58
|40
|Burnley
|34
|7
|13
|14
|31
|46
|34
|Leeds
|34
|8
|10
|16
|38
|72
|34
|Everton
|32
|8
|5
|19
|34
|55
|29
|Watford
|34
|6
|4
|24
|32
|69
|22
|Norwich
|34
|5
|6
|23
|22
|71
|21
___
Arsenal 3, Man United 1
Leicester 0, Aston Villa 0
Man City 5, Watford 1
Norwich 0, Newcastle 3
Brentford 0, Tottenham 0
Brighton 2, Southampton 2
Burnley 1, Wolverhampton 0
Chelsea 1, West Ham 0
Liverpool 2, Everton 0
Crystal Palace 0, Leeds 0
Man United 1, Chelsea 1
Newcastle 0, Liverpool 1
Aston Villa 2, Norwich 0
Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2
Watford 1, Burnley 2
Wolverhampton 0, Brighton 3
Leeds 0, Man City 4
Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
Brentford vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Norwich vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|44
|26
|9
|9
|99
|39
|87
|Bournemouth
|44
|23
|13
|8
|72
|39
|82
|Nottingham Forest
|44
|23
|10
|11
|72
|38
|79
|Huddersfield
|45
|22
|13
|10
|62
|47
|79
|Luton Town
|44
|20
|12
|12
|62
|48
|72
|Sheffield United
|45
|20
|12
|13
|59
|45
|72
|Middlesbrough
|45
|20
|10
|15
|58
|46
|70
|Millwall
|45
|18
|15
|12
|53
|44
|69
|Blackburn
|45
|18
|12
|15
|57
|49
|66
|West Brom
|45
|17
|13
|15
|48
|45
|64
|Coventry
|45
|17
|12
|16
|59
|58
|63
|QPR
|45
|18
|9
|18
|59
|59
|63
|Stoke
|45
|17
|10
|18
|56
|51
|61
|Preston
|45
|15
|16
|14
|48
|55
|61
|Swansea
|45
|16
|13
|16
|58
|67
|61
|Blackpool
|45
|16
|12
|17
|54
|53
|60
|Bristol City
|45
|15
|10
|20
|62
|75
|55
|Hull
|45
|14
|8
|23
|40
|53
|50
|Cardiff
|45
|14
|8
|23
|49
|68
|50
|Birmingham
|45
|11
|14
|20
|49
|73
|47
|Reading
|45
|13
|8
|24
|54
|86
|41
|Derby
|45
|14
|13
|18
|45
|52
|34
|Peterborough
|45
|8
|10
|27
|38
|87
|34
|Barnsley
|45
|6
|12
|27
|33
|69
|30
___
Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1
Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 1
West Brom 0, Coventry 0
Stoke 1, QPR 0
Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0
Peterborough 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Hull 3, Reading 0
Derby 1, Bristol City 3
Bournemouth 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 2, Millwall 2
Preston 1, Blackburn 4
Barnsley 0, Blackpool 2
Swansea 3, Bournemouth 3
Fulham 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Middlesbrough 2, Cardiff 0
QPR 1, Sheffield United 3
Barnsley 1, Preston 3
Nottingham Forest 5, Swansea 1
Reading 0, West Brom 1
Millwall 3, Peterborough 0
Middlesbrough 3, Stoke 1
Cardiff 1, Birmingham 1
Bristol City 5, Hull 0
Blackpool 0, Derby 2
Blackburn 0, Bournemouth 3
Coventry 1, Huddersfield 2
Fulham vs. Luton Town, 12:15 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2 p.m.
West Brom vs. Barnsley, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Stoke vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.
Preston vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Reading, 7:30 a.m.
Hull vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.
Derby vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|46
|27
|11
|8
|82
|44
|92
|Rotherham
|46
|27
|9
|10
|70
|33
|90
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|26
|11
|9
|78
|44
|89
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|24
|13
|9
|78
|50
|85
|Sunderland
|46
|24
|12
|10
|79
|53
|84
|Wycombe
|46
|23
|14
|9
|75
|51
|83
|Plymouth
|46
|23
|11
|12
|68
|48
|80
|Oxford United
|46
|22
|10
|14
|82
|59
|76
|Bolton
|46
|21
|10
|15
|74
|57
|73
|Portsmouth
|46
|20
|13
|13
|68
|51
|73
|Ipswich
|46
|18
|16
|12
|67
|46
|70
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|17
|10
|19
|61
|80
|61
|Charlton
|46
|17
|8
|21
|55
|59
|59
|Cambridge United
|46
|15
|13
|18
|56
|74
|58
|Cheltenham
|46
|13
|17
|16
|66
|80
|56
|Burton Albion
|46
|14
|11
|21
|51
|67
|53
|Lincoln
|46
|14
|10
|22
|55
|63
|52
|Shrewsbury
|46
|12
|14
|20
|47
|51
|50
|Morecambe
|46
|10
|12
|24
|57
|88
|42
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|8
|16
|22
|62
|82
|40
|Gillingham
|46
|8
|16
|22
|35
|69
|40
|Doncaster
|46
|10
|8
|28
|37
|82
|38
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|6
|19
|21
|49
|75
|37
|Crewe
|46
|7
|8
|31
|37
|83
|29
___
Sunderland 5, Cambridge United 1
Wycombe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Wigan 1, Plymouth 1
Rotherham 2, Oxford United 1
Portsmouth 3, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Morecambe 0
Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 0
Crewe 1, Ipswich 1
Cheltenham 1, Bolton 2
Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Lincoln 1
Fleetwood Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Sunderland 1, Rotherham 1
Portsmouth 3, Wigan 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Shrewsbury 0, Wigan 3
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Portsmouth 1
Plymouth 0, Milton Keynes Dons 5
Oxford United 1, Doncaster 1
Morecambe 0, Sunderland 1
Lincoln 2, Crewe 1
Ipswich 4, Charlton 0
Gillingham 0, Rotherham 2
Cambridge United 2, Cheltenham 2
Burton Albion 1, Wycombe 2
Bolton 4, Fleetwood Town 2
AFC Wimbledon 3, Accrington Stanley 4
Wycombe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 3:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 2:30 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Exeter
|45
|23
|15
|7
|65
|40
|84
|Forest Green
|45
|23
|14
|8
|73
|42
|83
|Northampton
|45
|22
|11
|12
|57
|37
|77
|Bristol Rovers
|45
|22
|11
|12
|64
|49
|77
|Port Vale
|44
|21
|12
|11
|65
|44
|75
|Mansfield Town
|44
|22
|9
|13
|63
|48
|75
|Swindon
|45
|21
|11
|13
|74
|54
|74
|Sutton United
|45
|21
|10
|14
|67
|53
|73
|Tranmere
|45
|20
|12
|13
|52
|40
|72
|Salford
|44
|19
|12
|13
|56
|40
|69
|Newport County
|44
|18
|12
|14
|65
|55
|66
|Crawley Town
|45
|17
|9
|19
|53
|63
|60
|Leyton Orient
|45
|14
|16
|15
|62
|46
|58
|Bradford
|45
|13
|16
|16
|51
|55
|55
|Walsall
|45
|14
|12
|19
|47
|57
|54
|Hartlepool
|45
|14
|12
|19
|44
|62
|54
|Harrogate Town
|45
|14
|11
|20
|64
|73
|53
|Carlisle
|45
|14
|11
|20
|39
|60
|53
|Colchester
|45
|13
|13
|19
|46
|60
|52
|Rochdale
|45
|11
|17
|17
|49
|59
|50
|Barrow
|45
|10
|14
|21
|43
|54
|44
|Stevenage
|45
|10
|14
|21
|41
|66
|44
|Oldham
|45
|9
|10
|26
|43
|72
|37
|Scunthorpe
|45
|4
|14
|27
|29
|83
|26
___
Barrow 1, Sutton United 0
Bradford 2, Scunthorpe 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Forest Green 0
Exeter 2, Rochdale 0
Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle 0
Leyton Orient 2, Northampton 4
Mansfield Town 2, Crawley Town 0
Oldham 1, Salford 2
Stevenage 2, Tranmere 0
Walsall 2, Port Vale 0
Hartlepool 0, Swindon 3
Swindon 2, Forest Green 1
Sutton United 3, Crawley Town 0
Exeter 2, Barrow 1
Mansfield Town 2, Stevenage 0
Carlisle 2, Stevenage 1
Colchester 2, Walsall 2
Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 2
Forest Green 1, Harrogate Town 3
Northampton 1, Exeter 1
Rochdale 3, Bristol Rovers 4
Sutton United 1, Bradford 4
Swindon 2, Barrow 1
Tranmere 2, Oldham 0
Scunthorpe 1, Hartlepool 1