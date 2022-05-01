Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/05/01 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 1, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable cloudiness;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;SW;8;79%;53%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;91;77;Sunny and hotter;102;82;NW;10;33%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;79;59;Mostly cloudy;80;60;W;12;59%;27%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Turning sunny;67;55;Some sun, a shower;67;58;SW;8;63%;92%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;57;41;Periods of sun;61;45;N;6;61%;58%;6

Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;53;40;Mostly cloudy;53;38;NE;9;44%;70%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A shower and t-storm;73;61;A shower in the p.m.;68;60;NNW;6;83%;96%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;47;Sunny, not as warm;66;37;NNE;10;43%;1%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid, p.m. showers;83;68;Rain and a t-storm;77;58;S;8;85%;94%;2

Athens, Greece;Turning cloudy, nice;74;57;A couple of showers;64;51;N;7;74%;92%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;66;56;Some brightening;70;53;NE;7;64%;13%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Fog will lift;91;69;Hazy and breezy;89;67;NW;14;36%;2%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;95;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;76;SSW;6;73%;93%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;92;72;Partly sunny;93;73;WSW;7;50%;17%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A few p.m. showers;91;79;A couple of t-storms;85;76;ENE;6;75%;87%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;68;57;A couple of showers;66;57;ENE;9;68%;88%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;81;50;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;SSE;8;28%;29%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in the p.m.;70;54;Mostly cloudy;69;52;ESE;9;45%;8%;4

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;63;48;Partly sunny;64;45;NNW;5;53%;13%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;67;50;A little a.m. rain;69;50;SE;6;66%;67%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;82;61;Partly sunny;83;64;E;6;47%;5%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;67;51;A shower and t-storm;70;51;NNE;5;58%;90%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;57;40;Sun and clouds;62;42;NNE;5;54%;15%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;69;43;Partly sunny;64;44;ESE;9;52%;5%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Thickening clouds;68;49;A shower and t-storm;70;49;NNW;5;58%;89%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;66;46;Overcast;64;48;SE;7;65%;37%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;86;62;A stray thunderstorm;79;61;NE;5;55%;100%;9

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;69;50;Sunshine;71;48;NNW;9;45%;2%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;87;66;Partly sunny;92;77;ENE;9;19%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;69;53;Turning out cloudy;73;59;S;6;53%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;83;66;Clouds and sun, nice;86;66;SSE;3;52%;6%;13

Chennai, India;Very warm;102;85;Sunny and very warm;100;85;SSE;8;72%;6%;13

Chicago, United States;Cooler;53;48;Becoming cloudy;57;49;E;6;57%;88%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;WSW;8;71%;96%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun and clouds;56;37;Fog to sun;58;41;W;9;62%;57%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;77;68;Sunshine and nice;77;68;NNW;11;82%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Thickening clouds;85;71;Humid with a t-storm;83;70;S;14;76%;95%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;A t-storm around;87;74;S;13;70%;53%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;104;83;Mostly sunny and hot;107;85;E;6;32%;1%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;65;38;A little a.m. rain;49;33;ENE;10;91%;58%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;91;78;A strong t-storm;90;77;S;9;73%;73%;12

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;96;75;Mostly sunny;92;76;S;5;56%;36%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;55;41;Low clouds and fog;57;45;SE;5;86%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very warm;90;65;Very warm;86;62;E;8;32%;78%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, warm;73;60;Mostly sunny;68;58;W;18;62%;56%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief a.m. showers;72;68;Clearing;79;66;NNE;10;52%;21%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;Partly sunny, nice;73;54;SE;8;59%;16%;7

Havana, Cuba;A stray shower;85;71;A shower in places;87;72;E;11;58%;45%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A few showers;53;33;Increasingly windy;49;35;WSW;18;64%;66%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A couple of t-storms;90;78;N;7;76%;94%;3

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;77;62;Morning rain, cloudy;70;64;NE;7;80%;82%;3

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;83;72;A little p.m. rain;83;72;ENE;16;60%;89%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;104;83;Mostly sunny;102;80;ESE;7;23%;4%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;79;Very hot;102;79;NNE;12;24%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;64;49;Breezy in the p.m.;66;50;NE;15;68%;66%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;88;77;Cloudy, p.m. showers;92;77;SSW;7;75%;100%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;95;83;Sunny and less humid;91;81;NNE;9;52%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;71;47;Mostly sunny;72;48;NW;4;53%;6%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun, some clouds;81;64;A t-storm around;77;59;W;6;29%;69%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;100;83;Sunny and windy;95;82;SW;19;46%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;82;62;A thundershower;76;61;S;4;74%;82%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and warm;108;85;Sunny and very warm;108;85;NE;10;11%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;61;45;Partly sunny;63;48;SSW;7;46%;81%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A few showers;87;77;A couple of t-storms;83;77;ENE;25;71%;93%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;92;74;Some brightening;88;73;E;5;71%;100%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunny intervals;94;83;Partly sunny;94;80;ESE;10;57%;75%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;88;77;A t-storm in spots;91;78;W;4;76%;80%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;58;33;A shower in the p.m.;61;33;NE;8;40%;55%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;79;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;SSW;7;71%;64%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;60;Sunny intervals;66;60;SSE;7;81%;13%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;69;57;Showers around;68;56;NNW;8;61%;70%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cooler with a shower;59;47;A shower in spots;61;49;NNW;3;66%;55%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;74;55;Partly sunny;74;56;SSE;7;54%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;Partly sunny, nice;87;75;SSW;7;72%;23%;9

Madrid, Spain;Nice with sunshine;76;51;A shower and t-storm;68;52;NE;4;70%;91%;6

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;92;82;A t-storm in spots;93;82;NW;17;63%;72%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;84;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;ENE;4;84%;68%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clearing, less humid;95;78;High clouds and warm;97;78;ESE;8;45%;28%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;66;56;Inc. clouds;70;56;NNE;7;66%;23%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Cloudy;76;56;Mostly cloudy;81;59;WSW;7;25%;0%;14

Miami, United States;A morning shower;83;76;A passing shower;84;77;E;13;62%;96%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;57;43;Partly sunny;57;40;WNW;7;68%;30%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;91;81;SSW;9;66%;65%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;62;55;Low clouds;63;57;E;9;45%;26%;1

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;64;45;Showers around;59;49;SSE;4;56%;72%;5

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;53;38;Rain and drizzle;54;46;SSW;7;59%;94%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;91;84;Sunny and humid;92;84;WSW;8;71%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;60;A t-storm in spots;76;60;NNE;8;67%;88%;10

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;68;52;A couple of showers;57;53;N;7;73%;88%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;84;56;Turning cloudy;84;58;N;11;50%;66%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and warm;64;50;A shower in the a.m.;63;36;NW;11;61%;58%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain tapering off;65;49;An afternoon shower;67;50;N;7;48%;50%;8

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;59;37;Partly sunny;60;36;NE;7;40%;2%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;65;43;Rain and drizzle;56;46;S;10;74%;96%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;86;78;Partly sunny;86;77;NW;5;73%;74%;5

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;87;77;A shower and t-storm;87;77;NW;6;84%;97%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;85;75;A morning shower;86;74;E;7;76%;87%;12

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;62;46;Partly sunny;65;48;NNE;7;52%;28%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;S;9;65%;3%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;92;79;A couple of t-storms;90;77;N;6;80%;94%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;89;75;A t-storm around;91;76;E;10;73%;55%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Rain;85;68;Cloudy with a shower;84;68;ESE;7;67%;42%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in places;63;45;A shower and t-storm;64;44;E;5;70%;90%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;61;39;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;SSW;8;36%;1%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;70;50;A little p.m. rain;70;51;SW;8;64%;89%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;77;54;Not as warm;69;54;W;9;71%;72%;7

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;85;73;Morning showers;84;75;SSE;7;79%;100%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;46;35;Rain and drizzle;47;39;ENE;9;69%;95%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;50;36;Fog to sun;58;43;SW;4;52%;57%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;82;71;Sunlit and nice;83;71;NE;6;73%;9%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;102;76;Sunny and very warm;99;74;NNE;9;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A t-storm around;68;45;A t-storm around;70;48;SSW;7;59%;42%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds breaking;50;35;Cloudy and cool;52;42;SW;8;57%;64%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;64;51;Breezy in the p.m.;62;47;NW;18;58%;4%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;79;65;A shower and t-storm;82;65;ENE;6;78%;97%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain this morning;82;76;Breezy with a shower;83;76;E;14;82%;64%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;76;65;A t-storm in spots;77;67;WNW;6;88%;93%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;78;60;Mostly sunny;79;59;ENE;7;24%;3%;15

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;SSW;4;55%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of rain;79;71;Cloudy with a shower;82;71;NE;2;87%;66%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;68;50;Variable cloudiness;66;48;NW;9;66%;44%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;62;49;A couple of showers;53;48;SE;6;81%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;67;45;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;WSW;7;36%;0%;10

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;68;57;Some sun, pleasant;77;59;SSW;6;47%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;78;S;8;73%;94%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;65;45;Mostly cloudy;61;46;SE;12;51%;71%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly cloudy;84;77;Clearing, a shower;84;76;E;13;71%;73%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;56;39;Partly sunny;61;40;NW;11;42%;12%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;Lots of sun, nice;71;57;NNW;9;70%;7%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;66;63;A little rain;67;62;ESE;10;78%;97%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning sunny;52;36;Breezy in the p.m.;55;39;WSW;13;55%;63%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with some sun;94;68;Warm with some sun;91;66;W;8;41%;44%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. thunderstorm;71;53;A little rain;60;46;NNW;15;72%;83%;2

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;79;59;Cloudy, a t-storm;70;59;W;9;53%;83%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with some sun;72;65;Inc. clouds;78;71;NNE;7;51%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;Cooler with rain;61;55;S;5;75%;97%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A few showers;66;52;A shower in the p.m.;64;50;NE;8;62%;73%;8

Toronto, Canada;Showery;49;46;An afternoon shower;54;44;WNW;12;79%;62%;2

Tripoli, Libya;A p.m. shower or two;68;59;Hazy sunshine;69;60;SSE;8;63%;26%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy this morning;76;54;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;S;10;50%;26%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;70;30;High clouds and warm;73;39;ESE;9;24%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;60;49;Rain and drizzle;58;47;SE;5;63%;84%;3

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;63;49;A shower and t-storm;69;49;S;4;65%;90%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;91;69;Not as hot;84;69;E;7;46%;39%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in places;57;36;Partial sunshine;57;37;SW;6;68%;29%;4

Warsaw, Poland;An afternoon shower;65;43;Partial sunshine;64;45;WSW;5;51%;28%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;64;60;Cloudy and breezy;67;61;NNW;21;82%;40%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm, p.m. t-storms;96;79;A t-storm around;96;80;S;6;55%;66%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mainly cloudy;76;52;Cooler with rain;57;46;NW;4;71%;93%;3

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-05-01 21:43 GMT+08:00

