Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Spike in COVID cases and rail strike deal big blow to Hualien tourism during Labor Day holiday

Hotel occupancy rates in Hualien hovered around 80% during the Labor Day holiday in past years: Hualien tourism representative

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/01 21:04
Spike in COVID cases and rail strike deal big blow to Hualien tourism during Labor Day holiday

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A spike in COVID-19 cases and a rail strike in Taiwan has dealt a big blow to Hualien’s tourism, with the hotel occupancy rate falling under 30% during the three-day Labor Day holiday from April 30 to May 2, a local tourism representative said.

Hualien Hotel Association Chairwoman Chang Chuan-han (張琄菡) told CNA that hotel occupancy rates in Hualien hovered around 80% during past Labor Day holidays, which is an important holiday during the off season. As the numbers of daily new local COVID-19 cases began to surge in the country in April, the hotel occupancy rates in the county had fallen to only 30%.

The rail strike made the situation worse by dropping the rates to only 20%, Chang said, adding that the surge in COVID-19 cases was a bigger factor than the strike, per CNA.
Hualien
Hualien Hotel Association
rail strike

RELATED ARTICLES

Morning earthquakes jolt east Taiwan
Morning earthquakes jolt east Taiwan
2022/04/26 09:29
Shallow earthquake rocks east Taiwan county
Shallow earthquake rocks east Taiwan county
2022/04/25 15:53
Middle school athletic games in Taiwan put off due to COVID
Middle school athletic games in Taiwan put off due to COVID
2022/04/15 09:58
Early morning earthquakes jolt eastern Taiwan
Early morning earthquakes jolt eastern Taiwan
2022/04/15 09:24
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts east Taiwan
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts east Taiwan
2022/03/18 21:08

Updated : 2022-05-01 21:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Taiwan's COVID case contact self-reporting system launches Sunday
Former Taiwan VP speaks out against 'exaggerated' COVID predictions
Former Taiwan VP speaks out against 'exaggerated' COVID predictions
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild