Spike in COVID cases and rail strike deal big blow to Hualien tourism during Labor Day holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A spike in COVID-19 cases and a rail strike in Taiwan has dealt a big blow to Hualien’s tourism, with the hotel occupancy rate falling under 30% during the three-day Labor Day holiday from April 30 to May 2, a local tourism representative said.

Hualien Hotel Association Chairwoman Chang Chuan-han (張琄菡) told CNA that hotel occupancy rates in Hualien hovered around 80% during past Labor Day holidays, which is an important holiday during the off season. As the numbers of daily new local COVID-19 cases began to surge in the country in April, the hotel occupancy rates in the county had fallen to only 30%.

The rail strike made the situation worse by dropping the rates to only 20%, Chang said, adding that the surge in COVID-19 cases was a bigger factor than the strike, per CNA.