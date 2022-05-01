Almost half of moderate COVID cases reported in Taiwan Sunday received booster shot: CECC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Almost half of the 42 local COVID-19 patients suffering from mild symptoms as reported on Sunday (May 1) received the booster shots, said the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Among the 16,936 new local COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, 42 were moderate and five were severe. Sunday’s report also included three deaths.

According to CECC’s statistics, among the 42 moderate cases, 10 were unvaccinated, six had received two shots, six had taken one shot, and 20 had taken the third shot, CNA reported. Among the five severe cases, three were unvaccinated, one had received two shots, and one had taken the third shot.

Despite new COVID-19 cases continuing to surge in Taiwan, the country will continue to gradually relax restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the virus, and the plan is that priority will be given to people who have been fully vaccinated or have received the booster shot, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said during Sunday’s briefing as he urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

A total of 84.82% of the population in Taiwan have received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 80.08% and 58% have taken the second shot and the booster shot, respectively, per CNA. Among the people who have received the third shot, 73.7% are between the ages of 65 and 74 and 59.7% are aged over 75.

Vaccination for children aged 6-11 in the country starts from May 2-13, CNA.

Chen added that vaccination can lower the occurrence of severe cases and risk of death, per CNA.