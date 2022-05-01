Man suspected to have died from a stroke while climbing Yushan in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A middle-aged man from New Taipei City was suspected to have suffered from a stroke and died on Saturday (April 30) while climbing Yushan, the highest mountain in Taiwan.

The Chiayi County Fire Bureau said that the bureau’s Alishan branch received a report at 3:39 p.m. on Saturday that a 55-year-old man surnamed Chien (簡) was suspected to be suffering a stroke at the 6.8-kilometer mark (the big cliff section) of the trail and needed to be transported down the mountain to receive medical attention, CNA reported.

Rescuers from local fire stations immediately set off and notified Paiyun Lodge, a mountain hut on the trail, to send staffers to check on the patient, according to CNA. Paiyun Lodge staffers reached Chien at 4:15 p.m., but they judged that he had suffered from out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA).

As enlisting the help of a helicopter was off-limits due to the foggy conditions along the trail, Paiyun Lodge staffers began to carry the patient on their backs down the mountain, per CNA.

Rescuers from the fire stations reached Chien at 6:46 p.m., and took turns carrying the patient down the mountain. At 9:24 p.m., Chien was carried to the Tataka trailhead and then rushed by an ambulance to a local health center, where he was later pronounced deceased, according to the CNA report.