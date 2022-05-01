Overseas Taiwanese in San Francisco raise WHA participation issue with speedboat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The overseas Taiwanese community in San Francisco on Friday (April 29) took to the water to show support for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA).

Hsiao Jen-chi (蕭仁麒), a member of the Overseas Compatriot Affairs Council’s (OCAC) promotion committee, drove a speedboat adorned with Taiwanese flags along with a giant banner that read “Let Taiwan Help!"

Hsiao sped off from Mariner Square Marina at 2 p.m. on Friday with a number of overseas Taiwanese VIPs onboard, including Deputy Director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO)-San Francisco Chu Yung-chang (朱永昌) and Cultural Center of TECO-San Francsico Director Chuang Ya-shu (莊雅淑), according to an OCAC press release.

Chuang said that the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years has made the world realize that “pandemic prevention knows no borders" and only by working together can countries fight COVID.

Chuang added that Taiwan should not be excluded from the WHA, as healthcare is a shared global responsibility.

The 75th WHA will be held in Geneva, Switzerland from May 22-28. From 2009-2016, Taiwan was invited to participate in the assembly as an observer.

However, since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office, Taiwan has not been invited back in five years.