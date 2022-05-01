Czech foreign minister thanks Taiwan for donating to Czech Red Cross

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on Friday (April 29) thanked Taiwan for its donations to the Czech Red Cross for Ukrainian refugees.

In a tweet, Lipavsky said he recently met with Taiwan’s envoy to the Czech Republic, Ke Liang-Ruey(柯良叡), and expressed gratitude for Taiwan’s generous gift of US$1.5 million (NT$44.17 million). He said that Taiwan and the Czech Republic share common values and added that he looks forward to “another great collaboration.”

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) responded on Twitter, saying, "It's a pleasure for Taiwan to work with (a) fellow force for good Czech Republic in assisting Ukraine's people escaping the atrocities of Russia's aggression." He added that there is a lot more work to be done.

Diplomatic officials suggested the central European country could change Taiwan’s representative office’s name to include the word “Taiwanese,” once current Czech president, Milos Zeman, who is friendly to China, retires at the end of this year, per Politico. Lithuania allowed Taiwan to establish the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania in its capital, Vilnius.

Despite only having unofficial ties, the two countries have grown closer in recent years. Taipei inked a sister-city agreement in January 2020 with Prague after Beijing broke off its sister-city relations when the mayor refused to sign a document accepting the “one China” principle.

The Czech Senate also sent a delegation to Taiwan in August 2020, meeting with high-level Taiwanese officials.