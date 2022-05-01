Alexa
Taiwan reports record-high 16,936 local COVID cases

149 imported cases also confirmed

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/01 14:25
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (May 1) announced 17,085 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 16,936 are local — a record high — and 149 imported, with 3 deaths.

Among the 16,936 local cases, 47 are moderate to severe cases, according to the CECC.

The CECC said the local cases include 8,201 males and 8,725 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of ten local cases are still under investigation.

The imported cases include 69 males and 80 females. They range in age from10 to 70 and arrived between March 16 and Sunday (May 1). The origins of the imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 132,955 cases of COVID-19, including 11,386 imported ones, while 868 people have succumbed to the disease.
Updated : 2022-05-01 14:41 GMT+08:00

