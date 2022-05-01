New York Red Bulls 2, Chicago 1

New York Red Bulls 0 2 — 2 Chicago 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Chicago, Shaqiri, 2 (penalty kick), 17th minute.

Second Half_2, New York Red Bulls, Klimala, 2 (Luquinhas), 75th; 3, New York Red Bulls, Klimala, 3 (penalty kick), 90th+1.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Christopher Brady.

Yellow Cards_Fletcher, New York Red Bulls, 15th; Tolkin, New York Red Bulls, 27th; Czichos, Chicago, 37th; Navarro, Chicago, 45th+1; Klimala, New York Red Bulls, 65th; Duran, Chicago, 71st.

Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Meghan Mullen, Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Chris Ruska.

A_11,108.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards, Aaron Long, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya, Cristhian Casseres Jr., Omir Fernandez (Patryk Klimala, 46th), Lewis Morgan (Dylan Nealis, 62nd); Ashley Fletcher (Tom Barlow, 56th), Luquinhas (Dru Yearwood, 90th+5).

Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Rafael Czichos, Miguel Navarro, Wyatt Omsberg, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Jhon Jader Duran, Gaston Gimenez (Jonathan Bornstein, 66th), Brian Gutierrez (Carlos Teran, 90th+2), Xherdan Shaqiri; Chinonso Offor (Jhon Espinoza, 79th).