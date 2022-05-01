Kuhl's strong outing keys Rockies 4-3 win over Reds

DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl shook off a first-pitch homer by Tyler Naquin to last into the eighth inning, Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the sixth and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 Saturday night.

Charlie Blackmon added an RBI double in Colorado’s four-run sixth inning. Aramis Garcia also homered for the Reds, who lost their ninth in a row on the road

Naquin homered for the second time this season, driving Kuhl’s first offering of the game the opposite way into the left field bleachers. Kuhl (3-0) retired the next 12 batters he faced before the Reds loaded the bases on three consecutive singles to start the fifth. However, Kuhl limited the damage by inducing a run-scoring double-play grounder from Garcia and getting Jake Fraley to fly out to end the inning.

Connor Overton, promoted from Triple-A Louisville ahead of his Reds’ and season debut, was relieved by Art Warren with one on and one out in the bottom of the sixth. Warren (0-1) walked Connor Joe and Charlie Blackmon followed with a run-scoring double. Joe scored on right fielder Fraley’s errant throw to the cutoff man, evening the score at 2-all. Randal Grichuk walked before McMahon tripled home two more runs to put the Rockies up 4-2.

Kuhl gave up his second homer of the game to Garcia with one out in the eighth and was relieved by Tyler Kinley, who fanned both batters that he faced to end the inning. Daniel Bard got the last three outs for his sixth save in seven chances.

REDS MOVE

OF Aristides Aquino was designated for assignment to make roster room for Overton, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF Jonathan India was scratched from the lineup to allow for a planned recovery day after playing in four consecutive games since returning from the injured list Monday. He missed nine games earlier this month due to a strained right hamstring. ... RHP Luis Castillo (right shoulder strain) made his second rehabilitation appearance on Friday night for Triple-A Louisville. He’s scheduled to make another rehab start for Louisville on Wednesday.

Rockies: INF Brendan Rodgers missed a fourth consecutive game since being scratched from Wednesday’s game at Philadelphia due to back soreness. The team remains hopeful that Rodgers will avoid a stay on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Reds LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-3, 10.91 ERA) is slated to start Sunday’s series finale against Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (0-3, 6.16 ERA).