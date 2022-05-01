Alexa
Ruan propels Orlando City to 2-1 victory over Charlotte

By Associated Press
2022/05/01 10:46
Charlotte FC's Jordy Alcivar, left, tries to stop Orlando City's Junior Urso from advancing the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sa...
Orlando City's Andres Perea (21) and Kyle Smith, center, go up to clear the ball from near their goal in front of Charlotte FC's Sergio Ruiz (6) durin...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fullback Ruan scored his third career MLS goal and added an assist during first-half stoppage time to lead Orlando City SC to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Ruan staked Orlando City (5-3-2) to a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute and fed Faccundo Torres for a goal in the first minute of stoppage time for a 2-0 advantage.

Christian Fuchs scored for Charlotte (3-6-1) in the 60th minute when he converted the club's first penalty kick. The MLS newcomers are 0-5-1 on the road this season.

Both teams had seven shots. but Orlando had a 4-1 edge in shots on goal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-05-01 12:35 GMT+08:00

