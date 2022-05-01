Alexa
Columbus beats DC United 3-0 to end scoring drought, skid

By Associated Press
2022/05/01 10:16
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pedro Santos and Derrick Etienne scored first-half goals and the Columbus Crew ended a long scoring drought and a six-match winless streak with a 3-0 romp over DC United in MLS play on Saturday.

Santos put the Crew (3-3-3) up for good in the 28th minute when he beat keeper Jon Kempin on a free kick. Etienne later took a perfect long pass from Josh Williams and scored to make it 2-0 in the 43rd minute.

Darlington Nagbe capped the scoring for the Crew with a goal from outside the box in the 75th minute.

It was the first win for Columbus since beating Toronto FC 2-1 on March 12. The Crew scored for the first time since a stoppage-time goal against the New York Red Bulls on March 20.

The Crew outshot United (3-5-0) 10-9 with a 3-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Eloy Room saved the only shot he faced for the Crew.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-05-01 11:39 GMT+08:00

