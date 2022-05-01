Orlando City 2, Charlotte FC 1

|Charlotte FC
First Half_1, Orlando City, Ruan, 1 (Jansson), 16th minute; 2, Orlando City, Torres, 2 (Ruan), 45th+1.
Second Half_3, Charlotte FC, Fuchs, 1 (penalty kick), 60th.
Goalies_Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.
Yellow Cards_Ruan, Orlando City, 18th; Corujo, Charlotte FC, 28th; Alcivar, Charlotte FC, 54th; Schlegel, Orlando City, 59th; Bronico, Charlotte FC, 60th; Jansson, Orlando City, 88th.
Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Kevin Klinger, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Natalie Simon.
___
Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Guzman Corujo, Christian Fuchs, Jaylin Lindsey (Harrison Afful, 75th), Christian Makoun; Jordy Alcivar (McKinze Gaines, 82nd), Brandt Bronico, Alan Franco (Sergio Ruiz, 76th); Cristian Ortiz (Benjamin Bender, 46th), Daniel Rios (Kamil Jozwiak, 68th), Karol Swiderski.
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 81st), Rodrigo Schlegel; Cesar Araujo (Jhegson Mendez, 75th), Junior Urso (Andres Perea, 66th), Mauricio Pereyra, Facundo Torres; Ercan Kara (Alexandre Pato, 66th), Benji Michel (Silvester Van der Water, 81st).