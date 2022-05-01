Alexa
Taiwan provides financial, humanitarian aid to Somaliland following market blaze

Taiwanese NGOs, government donate US$550,000, supplies to victims of Waaheen Market fire

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/01 10:35
(SomTribune photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Sunday (April 30) donated US$550,000 (NT$16.91 million) and a container of humanitarian supplies to help those affected by the Waaheen Market fire in Somaliland’s capital, Hargesia.

On behalf of the Taiwanese government and two Taiwanese NGOs, envoy to Somaliland Allen Lou (羅震華) handed the money and container of aid to Somaliland authorities.

The Taiwanese NGO World Taiwan Foundation, which is based in New York City, had raised US$50,000 upon learning about the tragic blaze, while California-based Simply Help Foundation provided the container of aid to Somaliland’s “National Relief and Support Committee to the Victims of Waaheen Market,” according to Taiwan’s representative office in Somaliland.

Taiwan’s actions to help the East African nation demonstrate that “a friend in need is a friend indeed,” the representative office said, adding that “empathy and love transcend boundaries.” More countries and global organizations will also come forward to help Somaliland, the office said.

The massive fire broke out on April 1 and caused approximately US$2 billion in property damage, ABC cited Somaliland officials as saying. At least 28 people were injured.
Updated : 2022-05-01 11:03 GMT+08:00

