Kyle Garlick homers twice, Twins roll past Rays 9-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Garlick hit two home runs off Tampa Bay starter Shane McClanahan and the Minnesota Twins beat the Rays 9-1 on Saturday.

The second homer, Garlick's third of the season, came with Carlos Correa on base in the sixth inning and broke a 1-1 tie.

Correa had three hits for the Twins, who have won eight of nine.

Cody Stashak (2-0) got the win in relief.

McClanahan (1-2) struck out a career-high 11 in five innings, giving up three runs on four hits, including Garlick's two homers. The left-hander leads the American League with 42 strikeouts.

Garlick’s first home run, a shot over the center field wall, came on McClanahan’s seventh pitch of the game. The second homer came on McClanahan’s 90th and final pitch. It was also the end of the game for Garlick, who was replaced for defensive purposes.

Max Kepler, who took Garlick's spot in the batting order, had two hits, including a two-run homer in the ninth.

Twins starter Chris Archer gave up one run on two hits and three walks while striking out four in four innings.

Taylor Walls hit his first home run in the second inning off Archer, one of four hits for Tampa Bay, which had a three-game winning streak halted.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: CF Byron Buxton, who was hit on the hand by a pitch Friday night, was a late scratch. ... 1B Miguel Sano was back in the lineup for the first time after injuring his knee in a walk-off celebration Tuesday night. ... RHP Bailey Ober (right groin strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 29.

Rays: C Francisco Mejia missed his eighth game on the COVID-related IL, but is now symptom-free. The Rays face a decision on whether to bring him on their their nine-game West Coast trip starting Monday.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Paddack (0-2) will pitch Sunday' series finale against a Rays opener.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports