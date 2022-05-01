Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Reds designate OF Aquino for assignment, promote RHP Overton

By Associated Press
2022/05/01 06:25
Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los An...
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino jumps but is unable to make a play on a double hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker during the...

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los An...

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino jumps but is unable to make a play on a double hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker during the...

DENVER (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds cut outfielder Aristides Aquino, clearing a roster spot for right-hander Connor Overton to start Saturday night at Colorado.

Aquino was in his fifth season with the Reds and struggled this year, batting .049 with 23 strikeouts in 41 at-bats over 15 games.

The 28-year-old Overton made his major league debut last season, pitching for Toronto and Pittsburgh. His contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville.

Aquino was designated for assignment. The 28-year-old hit .205 with 32 homers in 179 games for Cincinnati.

Manager David Bell said Aquino’s steadying clubhouse influence — he was a member of the Reds organization for 10 years — will be missed.

“It’s a tough day, for really our whole clubhouse,” Bell said. “He’s been such a big part of our team. We still believe in him as a player. He’s going to get another opportunity, I believe, in the major leagues somewhere. It could turn out that he would end up back here in our organization and we would welcome him back for sure.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-01 08:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
Former Taiwan VP speaks out against 'exaggerated' COVID predictions
Former Taiwan VP speaks out against 'exaggerated' COVID predictions
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections