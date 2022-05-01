Alexa
Montreal 2, Atlanta 1

By Associated Press
2022/05/01 06:16
Atlanta 0 1 1
Montreal 1 1 2

First Half_1, Montreal, Miller, 1 (Mihailovic), 4th minute.

Second Half_2, Atlanta, Moreno, 2, 51st; 3, Montreal, Torres, 2 (Miller), 82nd.

Goalies_Atlanta, Bobby Shuttleworth, Rocco Rios Novo; Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis.

Yellow Cards_Camacho, Montreal, 10th; Wanyama, Montreal, 31st; Moreno, Atlanta, 52nd; Franco, Atlanta, 55th; Kone, Montreal, 59th; Ibarra, Atlanta, 76th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Kyle Atkins, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Bobby Shuttleworth; Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman, Miles Robinson; Thiago Almada, Marcelino Moreno, Matheus Rossetto; Luiz Araujo (Jake Mulraney, 80th), Ronaldo Cisneros, Franco Ibarra (Jackson Conway, 85th), Brooks Lennon.

Montreal_Sebastian Breza; Rudy Camacho, Alistair Johnston (Zachary Brault-Guillard, 75th), Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Ahmed Hamdi (Joaquin Torres, 46th), Ismael Kone (Samuel Piette, 68th), Lassi Lappalainen (Zorhan Bassong, 83rd), Djordje Mihailovic, Victor Wanyama; Romell Quioto (Kei Kamara, 74th).

Updated : 2022-05-01 08:01 GMT+08:00

