NBA fines Suns $25,000 over injury reporting rules

By Associated Press
2022/05/01 05:12
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined the Phoenix Suns fined $25,000 on Saturday for violating injury reporting rules by failing to disclose guard Devin Booker’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner before Game 6 of the first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Booker returned from a strained right hamstring to help the Suns beat the Pelicans 115-109 on Thursday night in New Orleans in the series-ending game.

The Suns will open the second round at home against Dallas on Monday night.

Updated : 2022-05-01 07:04 GMT+08:00

