Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Austin loses Stuver to injury, beats Houston behind Driussi

By Associated Press
2022/05/01 04:19
Austin FC's Julio Cascante (18) and Houston Dynamo's Fafà Picault go up to head the ball during the first half of a MLS soccer match Saturday, April 3...
Houston Dynamo's Memo Rodríguez, center, leaps over Austin FC's Diego Fagúndez, bottom, during the first half of a MLS soccer match Saturday, April 30...
Austin FC's Daniel Pereira (6) celebrates with Diego Fagúndez (14) and Alexander Ring after scoring a goal against the Houston Dynamo during the first...

Austin FC's Julio Cascante (18) and Houston Dynamo's Fafà Picault go up to head the ball during the first half of a MLS soccer match Saturday, April 3...

Houston Dynamo's Memo Rodríguez, center, leaps over Austin FC's Diego Fagúndez, bottom, during the first half of a MLS soccer match Saturday, April 30...

Austin FC's Daniel Pereira (6) celebrates with Diego Fagúndez (14) and Alexander Ring after scoring a goal against the Houston Dynamo during the first...

HOUSTON (AP) — Sebastian Driussi scored his MLS-leading seventh goal of the season — finding the net in the 66th minute — to spark Austin FC to a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Sebastian Ferreira staked the Dynamo (3-3-3) to a 1-0 lead in the 5th minute when he scored from near midfield after catching Houston keeper Brad Stuver off his line. Stuver was injured on the save attempt when he crashed into the back of the net. He left the match on a stretcher.

Austin (6-1-2) pulled even in the 39th minute when Dani Pereira took a crossing pass from Ethan Finlay and finished for his first career MLS goal.

Diego Fagúndez and Julio Cascante picked up assists on Driussi's game-winner.

Both Austin and the Dynamo had eight shots. Houston had a 6-5 edge in shots on goal.

Andrew Tarbell saved all five shots he faced in relief of Stuver. Steve Clark saved three of the five shots he faced for the Dynamo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-05-01 05:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
Former Taiwan VP speaks out against 'exaggerated' COVID predictions
Former Taiwan VP speaks out against 'exaggerated' COVID predictions
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections