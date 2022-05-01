Austin FC 2, Houston 1

|Austin FC
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Houston
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Houston, Ferreira, 4 (Lundqvist), 5th minute; 2, Austin FC, Pereira, 1 (Finlay), 39th.
Second Half_3, Austin FC, Driussi, 7 (Fagundez), 66th.
Goalies_Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell; Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson.
Yellow Cards_Driussi, Austin FC, 36th; Carrasquilla, Houston, 47th; Hadebe, Houston, 50th; Ring, Austin FC, 62nd; Parker, Houston, 88th; Martins, Austin FC, 90th+6.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Corey Rockwell, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.
Austin FC_Bradley Stuver (Andrew Tarbell, 9th); Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, Nicholas Lima; Diego Fagundez, Ethan Finlay (Felipe Martins, 66th), Daniel Pereira (Jhojan Valencia, 75th), Alexander Ring (Owen Wolff, 75th); Sebastian Driussi, Jon Gallagher, Maximiliano Urruti (Danny Hoesen, 65th).
Houston_Steve Clark; Teenage Hadebe, Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker, Tyler Pasher (Corey Baird, 66th); Adalberto Carrasquilla, Griffin Dorsey (Zeca, 77th), Fafa Picault (Thiago Fernandes, 77th), Memo Rodriguez (Thorleifur Ulfarsson, 77th); Sebastian Ferreira, Darwin Quintero (Darwin Ceren, 65th).