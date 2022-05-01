Alexa
Barcelona reaches Women's CL final despite loss

By Associated Press
2022/05/01 02:12
WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Defending champion Barcelona reached the Women’s Champions League final at the expense of its perfect season on Saturday.

Barcelona lost the second-leg semifinal to Wolfsburg 2-0 but advanced 5-3 on aggregate.

The Spanish team had won every game in all competitions, including 5-1 over Wolfsburg in the first leg last week. Barcelona’s previous defeat was in June 2021.

It dominated the first half in Wolfsburg but lacked a finishing touch. Wolfsburg shattered Barcelona’s aura of invincibility in the second half. Tabea Wassmuth scored in the 47th minute with a long-range strike, her competition-leading 10th goal, tied with Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas.

Midfielder Jill Roord doubled the lead in the 59th with a low drive into the bottom corner.

Wolfsburg knocked out Barcelona in the 2020 semifinals and the 2014 quarterfinals, but came up short this time. Barcelona goalkeeper Sandra Panos turned striker Ewa Pajor’s low effort around the post in the 89th.

Barcelona will face a French side, Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain, in the final on May 21 in Turin, Italy.

The Spanish side is seeking to repeat its treble of last season. Barcelona has already clinched the Spanish league and is in the Copa de la Reina semifinals.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-01 04:01 GMT+08:00

