Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

10-man Lens salvages 2-2 draw with Nantes in French league

By Associated Press
2022/05/01 01:10
10-man Lens salvages 2-2 draw with Nantes in French league

LENS, France (AP) — Ten-man Lens salvaged a 2-2 draw with Nantes in the French league to keep its slim European hopes alive on Saturday.

The hosts were down to 10 men from the 18th minute when goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca was sent off for fouling Moses Simon outside the area. Chasing a clearance, Simon outsprinted Lens defender Jonathan Gradit and beat Leca to the ball.

Lens stayed in seventh place, four points off a Europa League spot.

Nantes moved into ninth place and will have a better chance of getting a European spot when it faces Nice in the French Cup final next weekend.

Simon outpaced the Lens defense to open the scoring with an angled strike in the eighth minute.

The Nigeria international scored again from a rebound in the 32nd after backup goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez saved a long-range strike from Wylan Cyprien.

Lens midfielder David Pereira Da Costa pulled one back with a first-time effort in the 68th, and substitute Arnaud Kalimuendo equalized from the penalty spot in the 81st after Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont brought down Wesley Said.

Third-placed Rennes hosted relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne late Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-01 03:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
Former Taiwan VP speaks out against 'exaggerated' COVID predictions
Former Taiwan VP speaks out against 'exaggerated' COVID predictions
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections