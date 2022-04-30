Alexa
Liverpool wins 1-0 at Newcastle to keep pressure on City

By Associated Press
2022/04/30 22:24
Liverpool's Naby Keita, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Li...
Liverpool's Naby Keita, 8, scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. J...
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp waves at the fans as he celebrates victory at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle Un...
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates victory at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. Jam...
Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey, left, and Newcastle's Dan Burn, center, react at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle Unite...
Liverpool goalscorer Naby Keita, center, celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St...
Liverpool's Naby Keita, third right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal as Newcastle players surround the referee, at left, during the English P...
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, right, and Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe, center, watch during the English Premier League soccer match between N...

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Liverpool kept its quadruple hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday to maintain pressure on Premier League title rival Manchester City.

Naby Keita's classy first-half goal at St. James’ Park was enough to send Liverpool two points ahead of City, which plays at Leeds later.

Even with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah rested from the starting lineup ahead of Tuesday’s decisive Champions League semifinal game at Villarreal, Liverpool could have won more comfortably as Newcastle's hopes of a fifth straight league win wilted in the face of almost constant pressure.

Newcastle was also bidding for a seventh straight win at home and the game kicked off amid a raucous atmosphere that might have increased had Jonjo Shelvey managed to make a better connection with a second-minute shot.

Keita had keeper Martin Dubravka scrambling across his line as his first-time strike flew inches wide of the far post with eight minutes gone as Liverpool increasingly started to dominate.

It took the lead after 19 minutes when Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota combined to feed Keita, who stepped inside before dispatching the ball past the helpless Dubravka.

Miguel Almiron thought he had leveled after rounding goalkeeper Alisson, only for an offside flag to dash his hopes, and it took a fine fingertip save by Dubravka to prevent Jota from increasing the visitors’ lead just before halftime.

Newcastle started the second half with greater intensity, but with Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin largely curtailed, was unable to cause enough problems.

Sadio Mane could have sealed the result with 27 minutes remaining but steered his shot wide.

Updated : 2022-05-01 00:28 GMT+08:00

