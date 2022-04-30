All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Florida 82 58 18 6 122 340 246 x-Toronto 82 54 21 7 115 315 253 x-Tampa Bay 82 51 23 8 110 287 233 x-Boston 82 51 26 5 107 255 220 Buffalo 82 32 39 11 75 232 290 Detroit 82 32 40 10 74 230 312 Ottawa 82 33 42 7 73 227 266 Montreal 82 22 49 11 55 221 319

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Carolina 82 54 20 8 116 278 202 x-N.Y. Rangers 82 52 24 6 110 254 207 x-Pittsburgh 82 46 25 11 103 272 229 x-Washington 82 44 26 12 100 275 245 N.Y. Islanders 82 37 35 10 84 231 237 Columbus 82 37 38 7 81 262 300 New Jersey 82 27 46 9 63 248 307 Philadelphia 82 25 46 11 61 211 298

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 82 56 19 7 119 312 234 x-Minnesota 82 53 22 7 113 310 253 x-St. Louis 82 49 22 11 109 311 242 x-Dallas 82 46 30 6 98 238 246 x-Nashville 82 45 30 7 97 266 252 Winnipeg 81 38 32 11 87 248 254 Chicago 82 28 42 12 68 219 291 Arizona 82 25 50 7 57 207 313

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Calgary 82 50 21 11 111 293 208 x-Edmonton 82 49 27 6 104 290 252 x-Los Angeles 82 44 27 11 99 239 236 Vegas 82 43 31 8 94 266 248 Vancouver 82 40 30 12 92 249 236 San Jose 82 32 37 13 77 214 264 Anaheim 82 31 37 14 76 232 271 Seattle 81 27 48 6 60 213 281

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Detroit 5, New Jersey 3

Buffalo 3, Chicago 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Washington 2

Toronto 5, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 3

Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 2

Montreal 10, Florida 2

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 1

Vegas 7, St. Louis 4

Minnesota 4, Colorado 1

Dallas 4, Anaheim 2

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Seattle 3, San Jose 0

Arizona 5, Nashville 4

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)