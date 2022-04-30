Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/30 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 14 6 .700 _ _ 9-1 W-7 10-3 4-3
Toronto 13 8 .619 _ 7-3 L-1 7-4 6-4
Tampa Bay 12 8 .600 2 _ 7-3 W-3 9-5 3-3
Boston 9 12 .429 3-7 W-1 3-4 6-8
Baltimore 6 14 .300 8 6 3-7 L-5 3-4 3-10
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 11 9 .550 _ _ 7-3 L-1 8-4 3-5
Cleveland 8 12 .400 3 4 3-7 W-1 3-3 5-9
Kansas City 7 11 .389 3 4 4-6 L-1 5-6 2-5
Chicago 7 12 .368 1-9 L-2 5-5 2-7
Detroit 6 13 .316 2-8 L-6 4-8 2-5
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 _ _ 8-2 W-6 8-5 6-2
Houston 11 9 .550 1 5-5 W-4 2-4 9-5
Seattle 11 9 .550 1 6-4 L-3 7-2 4-7
Oakland 10 10 .500 2 5-5 L-1 4-4 6-6
Texas 6 14 .300 6 4-6 L-4 2-9 4-5

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 15 6 .714 _ _ 7-3 W-1 6-2 9-4
Miami 11 8 .579 3 7-3 W-6 5-3 6-5
Atlanta 10 11 .476 5 5-5 W-2 6-7 4-4
Philadelphia 10 11 .476 5 6-4 L-1 8-5 2-6
Washington 7 15 .318 7 2-8 W-1 3-11 4-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 14 7 .667 _ _ 8-2 W-4 6-3 8-4
St. Louis 11 8 .579 2 5-5 L-1 5-4 6-4
Chicago 8 12 .400 5 2-8 L-2 4-6 4-6
Pittsburgh 8 12 .400 5 3-7 L-4 4-6 4-6
Cincinnati 3 17 .150 10½ 10 1-9 L-4 1-7 2-10
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 13 6 .684 _ _ 6-4 W-1 7-1 6-5
San Diego 14 7 .667 _ _ 8-2 W-4 6-4 8-3
San Francisco 13 7 .650 ½ _ 6-4 L-2 5-4 8-3
Colorado 11 9 .550 2 4-6 W-1 7-4 4-5
Arizona 9 12 .429 5 6-4 W-1 5-7 4-5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 1

Miami 8, Seattle 6

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 11, Toronto 7

N.Y. Yankees 12, Kansas City 2, 8 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Detroit 1

Cleveland 9, Oakland 8

Saturday's Games

Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Pivetta 0-3) at Baltimore (Lyles 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-1) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 1:37 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-0), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-2), 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-2) at Oakland (Oller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Miami 8, Seattle 6

San Diego 7, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 6, Texas 3

Arizona 6, St. Louis 2

Colorado 10, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, Detroit 1

Washington 14, San Francisco 4

Saturday's Games

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego (Musgrove 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-3), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-0), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 1-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-2), 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-3) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

