All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197 Springfield 75 42 24 6 3 93 230 221 Providence 70 36 23 5 6 83 197 185 WB/Scranton 74 35 31 4 4 78 208 218 Hershey 76 34 32 6 4 78 202 209 Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226 Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 205 225 Lehigh Valley 75 28 32 10 5 71 192 239

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 70 42 19 8 1 93 241 196 Syracuse 74 40 25 7 2 89 237 223 Laval 70 37 26 5 2 81 236 226 Belleville 71 39 28 4 0 82 214 216 Toronto 70 37 29 3 1 78 237 234 Rochester 75 36 29 7 3 82 246 269 Cleveland 75 28 34 8 5 69 205 257

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 74 48 16 5 5 106 252 189 Manitoba 70 39 24 5 2 85 215 203 Milwaukee 75 38 28 5 4 85 226 226 Rockford 70 37 28 4 1 79 219 215 Texas 72 32 28 6 6 76 219 230 Iowa 72 32 31 5 4 73 202 209 Grand Rapids 74 32 34 6 2 72 201 232

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 67 45 15 5 2 97 241 182 Ontario 67 41 17 5 4 91 259 215 Abbotsford 66 39 21 5 1 84 229 187 Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207 Bakersfield 67 36 21 5 5 82 222 191 Henderson 67 34 28 4 1 73 205 203 San Diego 66 28 32 4 2 62 193 214 Tucson 66 21 39 5 1 48 173 264 San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 1

Rochester 8, Utica 1

Springfield 3, Providence 0

Milwaukee 3, Rockford 2

Tucson 3, San Diego 2

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled