Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/30 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197
Springfield 75 42 24 6 3 93 230 221
Providence 70 36 23 5 6 83 197 185
WB/Scranton 74 35 31 4 4 78 208 218
Hershey 76 34 32 6 4 78 202 209
Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226
Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 205 225
Lehigh Valley 75 28 32 10 5 71 192 239
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 70 42 19 8 1 93 241 196
Syracuse 74 40 25 7 2 89 237 223
Laval 70 37 26 5 2 81 236 226
Belleville 71 39 28 4 0 82 214 216
Toronto 70 37 29 3 1 78 237 234
Rochester 75 36 29 7 3 82 246 269
Cleveland 75 28 34 8 5 69 205 257
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 74 48 16 5 5 106 252 189
Manitoba 70 39 24 5 2 85 215 203
Milwaukee 75 38 28 5 4 85 226 226
Rockford 70 37 28 4 1 79 219 215
Texas 72 32 28 6 6 76 219 230
Iowa 72 32 31 5 4 73 202 209
Grand Rapids 74 32 34 6 2 72 201 232
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 67 45 15 5 2 97 241 182
Ontario 67 41 17 5 4 91 259 215
Abbotsford 66 39 21 5 1 84 229 187
Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207
Bakersfield 67 36 21 5 5 82 222 191
Henderson 67 34 28 4 1 73 205 203
San Diego 66 28 32 4 2 62 193 214
Tucson 66 21 39 5 1 48 173 264
San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 1

Rochester 8, Utica 1

Springfield 3, Providence 0

Milwaukee 3, Rockford 2

Tucson 3, San Diego 2

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-05-01 00:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan to decide in 10 days on shortened quarantine for overseas arrivals
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Taiwan reports 11,974 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 100,000
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Sci-fi film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' subtitles come under fire in Taiwan
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
Taiwan to raise penalties for dangerous driving, driving without license
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
10,000 Taiwan students diagnosed with COVID in one week
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,033 local COVID cases
Former Taiwan VP speaks out against 'exaggerated' COVID predictions
Former Taiwan VP speaks out against 'exaggerated' COVID predictions
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan announces mask rules for May 1-31
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan surpasses 100,000 total case mark for COVID, vast majority mild
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections
Taiwan surpasses 10,000 local COVID case mark with 11,353 infections