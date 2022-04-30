Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/30 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
z-Florida 82 58 18 6 122 340 246 34-7-0 24-11-6 19-5-2
x-Toronto 82 54 21 7 115 315 253 31-8-2 23-13-5 16-8-2
x-Tampa Bay 82 51 23 8 110 287 233 27-8-6 24-15-2 15-8-3
x-Boston 82 51 26 5 107 255 220 26-13-2 25-13-3 18-7-1
Buffalo 82 32 39 11 75 232 290 17-18-6 15-21-5 8-14-4
Detroit 82 32 40 10 74 230 312 18-16-7 14-24-3 8-15-3
Ottawa 82 33 42 7 73 227 266 15-22-4 18-20-3 11-12-3
Montreal 82 22 49 11 55 221 319 11-26-4 11-23-7 9-14-3
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
y-Carolina 82 54 20 8 116 278 202 29-8-4 25-12-4 17-8-1
x-N.Y. Rangers 82 52 24 6 110 254 207 27-10-4 25-14-2 16-9-1
x-Pittsburgh 82 46 25 11 103 272 229 23-13-5 23-12-6 14-9-3
x-Washington 82 44 26 12 100 275 245 19-16-6 25-10-6 16-9-1
N.Y. Islanders 82 37 35 10 84 231 237 20-16-5 17-19-5 15-9-2
Columbus 82 37 38 7 81 262 300 21-15-5 16-23-2 9-17-0
New Jersey 82 27 46 9 63 248 307 16-20-5 11-26-4 9-14-3
Philadelphia 82 25 46 11 61 211 298 14-21-6 11-25-5 8-14-4
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
z-Colorado 82 56 19 7 119 312 234 32-5-4 24-14-3 15-7-4
x-Minnesota 82 53 22 7 113 310 253 31-8-2 22-14-5 13-10-3
x-St. Louis 82 49 22 11 109 311 242 26-10-5 23-12-6 17-6-3
x-Dallas 82 46 30 6 98 238 246 27-10-4 19-20-2 14-8-4
x-Nashville 82 45 30 7 97 266 252 25-14-2 20-16-5 16-8-2
Winnipeg 81 38 32 11 87 248 254 22-15-3 16-17-8 14-6-6
Chicago 82 28 42 12 68 219 291 14-21-6 14-21-6 5-15-6
Arizona 82 25 50 7 57 207 313 11-27-3 14-23-4 10-12-4
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
y-Calgary 82 50 21 11 111 293 208 25-9-7 25-12-4 16-8-2
x-Edmonton 82 49 27 6 104 290 252 28-12-1 21-15-5 21-5-0
x-Los Angeles 82 44 27 11 99 239 236 21-16-4 23-11-7 12-10-4
Vegas 82 43 31 8 94 266 248 22-15-4 21-16-4 16-7-3
Vancouver 82 40 30 12 92 249 236 20-14-7 20-16-5 13-6-7
San Jose 82 32 37 13 77 214 264 18-18-5 14-19-8 9-12-5
Anaheim 82 31 37 14 76 232 271 17-19-5 14-18-9 11-12-3
Seattle 81 27 48 6 60 213 281 16-22-3 11-26-3 6-20-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Detroit 5, New Jersey 3

Buffalo 3, Chicago 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Washington 2

Toronto 5, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 3

Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 2

Montreal 10, Florida 2

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 1

Vegas 7, St. Louis 4

Minnesota 4, Colorado 1

Dallas 4, Anaheim 2

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Seattle 3, San Jose 0

Arizona 5, Nashville 4

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Updated : 2022-05-01 00:25 GMT+08:00

